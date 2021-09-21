Wendy Williams is 'stable' and 'fighting' amid COVID-19 battle, says brother

Wendy Williams is in stable condition as she battles COVID-19 and ongoing health issues. Wendy's brother, Tommy Williams, shared an update one week after the talk show host was reportedly voluntarily admitted to a New York hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

"I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy’s going to make it. It's not an easy fight, it's not one that individuals always win," Tommy said on his YouTube channel. "it's not easy. She's doing well. She's stable and I've spoken with her... she's hanging in there. We're praying, she's fighting."

Wendy Williams's brother shares health update amid reported hospitalization. (Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Wendy tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 while "continuing her health evaluations," a statement posted to her social media account said last week. However, the media personality's brother claimed she's not vaccinated.

"Wendy is a powerful person, very committed to her stance and always has been," Tommy alleged. He said he previously spoke to his sister about his concerns given her "preconditions" that could "leave her in a vulnerable state." (Wendy was diagnosed with Graves' disease, an immune system disorder that causes the thyroid to become overactive.) Although Wendy expressed concern about getting the vaccine earlier this year, a source maintained to Yahoo Entertainment she's fully vaccinated.

Wendy's health and personal struggles have played out in the public in recent years. She has taken time off work to deal with her health. The Wendy Williams Show pushed back its season 13 premiere, which was supposed to be on Monday, to Oct. 4 while she recovers.