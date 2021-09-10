Wendy Williams cancels show promotion due to ‘ongoing health issues’

Wendy Williams is stepping back from work to deal with health issues, but vows to be ready for the Season 13 premiere of the Wendy Williams Show on Sept. 20. (Photo: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Wendy Williams's health woes will keep her from promoting Season 13 of the Wendy Williams Show.

It was announced Thursday that the 57-year-old talk show host is "dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations," according to a social media post.

As a result, "She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can't wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere."

In recent years, Williams has taken time off from work due to heath issues, including Graves' disease, an immune system disorder that causes the thyroid to become overactive, something she was first diagnosed with in 1999.

In 2017, she passed out on live TV while shooting the show's Halloween episode, which was attributed to dehydration. The following year, viewers wondered if she was suffering a stroke while slurring her words on the show. She later said that was a result of painkillers she was taking for a fractured shoulder.

In January 2019, she took a hiatus from the show, citing complications with Graves' disease, but then it was revealed she had been secretly living in a sober house and coping with addiction.

A few months after that, she announced her split from husband Kevin Hunter, an executive producer on the show, as he had a baby with someone else. He was then axed from the show.

Last year, the show went on hiatus due to COVID-19. Soon after she resumed taping from her NYC apartment, but then took a pause, in May 2020, citing Graves's disease complications. However, Williams later told USA Today it wasn't really the Graves' disease that led to the hiatus, she "felt intruded upon" having people in her home to shooting the show.

