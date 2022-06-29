Travis Barker hospitalized: Everything we know so far

Travis Barker is hospitalized in Los Angeles — and the exact reason why is a mystery.

His daughter Alabama Barker's request for prayers has his many fans worried. Here's everything we know so far...

The 46-year-old drummer and husband of Kourtney Kardashian went to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center near Calabasas, Calif., on Tuesday morning after experiencing an undisclosed health scare, according to TMZ. He was then rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. for care. Kardashian was photographed with him.

According to the timeline, Travis tweeted "God save me" while seeking treatment. While that's obviously something to read into under the circumstances, it's also the title of a Machine Gun Kelly song.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

People became more worried about the situation when Alabama, 16, posted to her social media followers a plea to: "Please send your prayers."

(Screenshot: Alabama Barker)

Alabama also asked for prayers from her TikTok followers. Her post included an image of her holding Travis's hand while he appeared to be in a hospital bed. In his other hand was a cellphone. Soon after, Alabama deleted her post.

(Photo: Alabama Barker via TikTok)

Meanwhile, the drummer's 18-year-old son, Landon, was in New York City where he joined Machine Gun Kelly at his Madison Square Garden show on Tuesday night to perform their collaboration "Die in California."

MGK brings out Travis’ son Landon to perform their collab “Die In California” during sold-out MSG show pic.twitter.com/dtDd12JRvC — Lyndsey Havens (@LyndseyAlana) June 29, 2022

Later, Landon attended an after-party with his new girlfriend, Charli D'Amelio. His Instagram has highlights from the night, but no mention of his dad's illness.

Story continues

A rep for Travis has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment. However, being hospitalized must be especially difficult for Travis having spent months hospitalized after his near-fatal 2008 plane crash that left him with PTSD. He overcame his fear of flying last year, taking his first flight in nearly 13 years with Kardashian.

The couple — dubbed Kravis and known for their PDA — has only been married a short time. They held a lavish wedding in Italy in late May. A week prior, they made it legal stateside in a courthouse ceremony in California. And, proving practice makes perfect, they actually eloped in Las Vegas a month before that but ended up not having the proper paperwork to make it legally binding.

The pair's romance has played out on Hulu's The Kardashians series though they have taken issue with how it's been edited.