Kourtney Kardashian drops Vegas wedding photos, confirms marriage to Travis Barker isn't legal

Kourtney Kardashian did marry Travis Barker — but they are not legally wed.

The Kardashians star, 42, shared a series of photos after eloping with the drummer, 46, in Las Vegas early Monday after the Grammys. However, she confirmed there was "no license," meaning they aren't officially married.

"Found these in my camera roll," she wrote Wednesday on Instagram. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

News broke of the wedding early Tuesday, but a Clark County Office of Public Communications spokesman later told Yahoo Entertainment that no marriage license had been issued to the famous pair, casting doubt that it was legally binding.

The One Love Wedding Chapel owner, Marty Frierson, did spill all the details on the couple's late-night nuptials, however.

"They did a lot of kissing and romancing," he told Yahoo Entertainment.

According to Frierson, someone called the chapel at 12:30 a.m. saying a celebrity couple wanted to be married by an Elvis impersonator. While he called his Elvis for the late-night nuptials, he asked the couple to pay online in advance, "to make sure it wasn't a joke." The famous pair, who attended the Grammys earlier that night, where Barker performed, arrived at about 1:40 a.m., via limo with four others, and went to the chapel.

"They danced, they sang, Elvis sang to them, they danced more" during the 30-minute wedding, Frierson said. They shared a kiss and Kourtney tossed her bouquet, which was actually two separate bouquets of red roses and baby's breath combined, that she purchased at the chapel.

And as quickly as it began, it was over. Frierson said the bouquets were left behind in the chapel driveway, so he took them inside to refrigerate. In the last 24 hours, he's had people come to the chapel just to see where "Kravis" was married, and pose for photos with the bouquet.

Frierson, who has owned the chapel for a little over two years, said it was his first celebrity wedding — and one for the ages, especially after all the drama around whether or not it was legally binding.

Kardashian and Barker were engaged last year after nearly a year of dating. A real wedding is expected soon, but they've already started trying to have a child of their own, with Kourtney beginning IVF.

They are already parents to five children— she has three with Scott Disick and he has two with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also stepdad to Moakler's daughter with Oscar De La Hoya.