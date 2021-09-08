Travis Barker 'never even considered flying again' until Kourtney Kardashian: 'I'm invincible when I'm with her'

Travis Barker revealed exactly how girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian got him on his first flight in 13 years. In August, the couple jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, marking Barker's first time on a plane since 2008's tragic crash with the late DJ AM.

"I didn't even know I was going," Barker told Nylon magazine. "I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, 'I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you.' And I said, 'Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I'm telling you I'll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours' notice.' And that's what she did."

The Blink-182 drummer vowed to fly again after his accident. But it wasn't until his romance with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star that he felt like he could.

"It's still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton," he explained. "She's definitely that for me. I'm invincible when I'm with her. It's like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again."

On Sept. 19, 2008, Barker and DJ AM, whose real name was Adam Goldstein, were the only survivors when their plane experienced trouble during takeoff. The pilot, one of four killed in the accident, aborted but the plane crashed through the airport fence, crossed a highway and ended up in an embankment, where it burst into flames. Barker's body was covered in jet fuel as he escaped out a door with his friend. Burns covered 65 percent of his body and he remained hospitalized for more than three months. He dealt with post-traumatic stress disorder and survivor's guilt.

"I was dark," Barker recalled to Men's Health. "I couldn't walk down the street. If I saw a plane [in the sky], I was determined it was going to crash, and I just didn’t want to see it."

DJ AM died nearly one year later from an accidental overdose.

"We were each other's therapists," Barker explained, noting that he and Goldstein had trouble finding support groups for survivors of plane crashes. "So it was just him and me. When he left, I was like, 'Oh, f***. I'm the only one in my club. It's just me.' And I find my ways to deal with it."

Barker wasted no time getting back on a flight. Shortly after their trip to Cabo, the couple jetted off to Italy and France.