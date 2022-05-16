Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are legally married

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married — for real this time.

A month after eloping in Las Vegas — sans marriage license, so it wasn't official — the pair legally wed Sunday in Santa Barbara, Calif.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," a source told People magazine. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were married on Sunday. (Photo: Backgrid)

The couple dubbed Kravis was photographed outside a Santa Barbara courthouse on Sunday in wedding attire. The Kardashians star, 42, wore a white mini dress and a veil and the drummer, 46, wore a black suit.

Kourtney's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, and Travis's dad, Randy Barker, were there as they made it official. They all posed for photos near a black convertible that had a "Just Married" sign on the back.

It’s unclear why the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner and Barker families were not in attendance, beyond that they plan to attend the bigger celebration in Italy. We know Kylie Jenner had a busy day planned already, attending the 2022 Billboard Music Awards to support boyfriend Travis Scott — and bringing along daughter Stormi.

After making it official, newlyweds Kourtney and Travis made a cameo on his daughter Alabama Barker's Instagram Live. They were still dressed in their wedding looks. Alabama reported that her dad carried his bride through the door of their house and that the couple was "happy."

(Screenshot: notskinnybutnotfat via Instagram)

Kardashian and Barker were engaged last year after nearly a year of dating. They are already parents to five children — she has Penelope, Mason and Reign with Scott Disick and he has Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He's also stepdad to Moakler's daughter with Oscar De La Hoya.

After attending the Grammy Awards in early April, they eloped at a chapel in Las Vegas. However, they didn't obtain a valid license during the drunken night in which an Elvis impersonator was the master of ceremonies, so it wasn't legal.

"Practice makes perfect," Kourtney later said of the night. So expect the Italian wedding to be supreme.