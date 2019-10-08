Tom Holland's fans are freaking out over his shaved head

Tom Holland, pictured at the Spider-Man: Far From Home Seoul premiere on July 1, doesn't look like this anymore. (Photo: Getty)

Tom Holland has mixed up his look and shaved his head.

The 23-year-old actor, who is most famous for his role as Marvel’s Spider-Man, has undergone a bold new look by shaving off his locks.

The new look was made public in a video shared by veteran activist Art on Twitter.

The haircut is believed to be for Holland’s leading role in the upcoming film Cherry, which follows an Army medic who turns to crime as he battles PTSD and drug addiction.

Thank you @TomHolland1996 for taking time out today to meet with @ClevelandVAMC veterans. Cant wait to see #Cherry in its entirety... also she loved the video. pic.twitter.com/7QNrYEapDZ — Art (@artdav) October 7, 2019

Holland is currently shooting the film in Cleveland, which is where Art met the actor. During a break in his filming schedule, Holland took some time to visit veterans at a local clinic.

The actor’s new look may only be temporary — and appropriate for his role as an Army medic — but many of his fans were startled by the change in his appearance.

Twitter users are comparing Holland to everything from cartoon character Caillou to rap artist Eminem.

tom holland shaved his head and now he looks like caillou pic.twitter.com/Hl62UJ0JIB — madison (@madisonripIey) October 8, 2019

Rest in peace to Tom Holland's beautiful hair. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/6tEKgM98eh — Alia Link | #1 Pikachu Stan (@AliaLink101) October 8, 2019

Guys I swear Tom Holland looks like Eminem now pic.twitter.com/sd7dThghld — sarah (@sarahr5_) October 8, 2019

is it too late to tell him that these existed 💀#tomholland #cherry pic.twitter.com/vCG7GhhPMR — leen is still struggling 🥐 (@cuppaholland) October 8, 2019

TOM HOLLAND IS HAIRLESS NOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/BqSZtqci2f — ً (@mcuharrier) October 7, 2019

tom holland stans we are in a moment of crisis pic.twitter.com/uOqgGl2Uqm — marjo 🎃🃏 tfatws ! (@ironpaltrow) October 8, 2019

This isn’t the first time Twitter users have reacted emotionally to an actor’s new look.

First there was the uproar after Kit Harington shaved off his beard — dubbed an “utter travesty” by fans after the look first debuted on Saturday Night Live. The new aesthetic was for a Winston Churchill sketch, Harington explained.

Then Jason Momoa shaved off his own widely coveted beard back in April, in order to raise awareness of the need to use recyclable aluminum cans for water instead of plastic bottles.

