Jana Kramer found inappropriate texts on husband's phone again: 'My heart' was 'on the f***ing floor'

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's marriage continues to be tested in the wake of his public cheating scandals.

Monday's episode of their podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin — which the couple recorded after "a very long and intense 24 hours of not talking to each other" — was an emotional one as they opened up about experiencing turmoil in their marriage.

"I really don't want to be here right now," the 35-year-old country singer explained. "I mean, if you want to talk about it, be my guest Michael."

"You know what? F*** it. Here's the situation," Caussin said, joking that their listeners always get "the good stuff."

"Yeah it's real good, my heart on the f***ing floor is really good stuff," Kramer shared, but noted they might as well come clean as "we already got all our other s*** out there."

"On Saturday, um, we had some friends in town, about to go out for a date night," Caussin began. "I receive this text message from this number I don't recognize. I open it up, it's a picture of a female —"

"Large boobs, top off," the former One Tree Hill actress interjected.

"Message from a female with weird writing underneath saying, 'Oh, let's try to meet up this time' or something like that," Caussin continued. "It wasn't anybody I knew."

The former NFL player said he "knew" the right thing would be pull his wife aside and explain the situation — but he didn’t.

"Something like this happened a year ago when we were in L.A., very similar situation, nearly identical, and I brought it to Jana... and she handled it well, she really did," he recalled. Caussin said he was "terrified" to tell her this time, so he just deleted the message and blocked the number, because he and his wife had been in a such good spot lately, "building a lot of forward momentum" in their marriage. "I just didn't want any part of it. None of it."

He continued, "So then yesterday, I don't know what inspired Jana, but she saw my Apple Watch and saw the text message on there. So then when she compared it to my phone, she thought I was just being sneaky and deleting it. I understand and I truly am empathetic to the fact that her seeing something that was deleted, that wasn't brought to her attention by me in a healthy way, is extremely triggering. It's a boundary to not delete things, something we have mutually discussed and agreed on. ... It's one of those things that's just, difficult to navigate."

Kramer and Caussin wed in May 2015 and welcomed their first child, daughter Jolie, eight months later. They separated after he was unfaithful. Caussin spent 60 days in a residential treatment facility for sex addiction. They got back together and renewed their vows in December 2017, and welcomed son Jace last November. However, Caussin relapsed about 18 months ago. He said he thought this woman might have gotten his number during that time period as he had reached "out to a plethora of numbers."

Kramer said she doesn't regularly go through her husband's text messages, but that her "intuition" told her to look that day. "Every time I've had that intuition, it tells me to look — and I always find something," she admitted. "And when I looked I was like, 'God damn it.'"

The singer called and texted the unknown number and asked "one woman to another" for her to come clean about what was going on with Caussin.

"The messages got, like, really weird. It sent me the same message it sent Mike," Kramer said, realizing it probably was a bot. Still, the fact he deleted the message and tried to hide it has created trust issues again in their marriage.

"I love you Mike, but you're a good liar," she said to her husband. "I'm just not ready to look at him yet."

The two didn't end the podcast on the best of terms, but according to Kramer, things have gotten better.

"Up until a day ago mike and I wanted to pull the episode completely and just not have an episode for today because it was that heavy for us," she wrote on Instagram Monday. "We decided to open the door into what happened and woah did we let it all out. Those of you may not understand the trauma and the pain around what we talked about and openly shared so please be nice and know we ended up keeping the episode because we hope it can help."

She added, "Because the podcast didn’t end great...today we are good, and have grown stronger from it. See that’s the thing, if you’re both willing to fight you can get stronger on the other side."

