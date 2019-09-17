Navy confirms that objects in former Blink-182 rocker Tom DeLonge’s videos are ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’

Rocker Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves fame is having quite the week. On the heels of reports that DeLonge has filed for divorce from wife Jennifer Jenkins after 18 years of marriage, comes news that his passion for investigating UFOs has gotten a green light of sorts from the U.S. Navy.

As Vice’s Motherboard reports, Navy spokesman Joseph Gradisher has confirmed that three videos posted by the To the Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences (TTSA)— the organization founded by DeLonge in 2015 to pursue research into UFOs and extraterrestrial life — do indeed show “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

“The Navy considers the phenomena contained/depicted in those these videos as unidentified,” Gradisher, official spokesperson for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, told The Black Vault.

“The ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ terminology is used because it provides the basic descriptor for the sightings/observations of unauthorized/unidentified aircraft/objects that have been observed entering/operating in the airspace of various military-controlled training ranges,” he added.

The three videos —known as ”FLIR1,” “Gimbal” and “GoFast” — were posted by TTSA as well as the New York Times in December 2017 and March 2018, though the actual content reportedly dates back to November 2004 (FLIR1) and January 2015 (Gimbal and GoFast).

Gradisher declined to speculate about what the videos may have captured, saying, “The Navy has not publicly released characterizations or descriptions, nor released any hypothesis or conclusions, in regard to the objects contained in the referenced videos.”

Still, it’s a boost for DeLonge, star of Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation on The History Channel. Both he and the TTSA tweeted out Vice’s story, prompting praise from fellow UFO buffs — plus a few jokes and references to the Blink-182 song “Aliens Exist.”

