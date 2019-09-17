Former Blink-182 Band Member Tom DeLonge Files for Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage

After 18 years, Tom DeLonge‘s marriage is coming to an end.

The former Blink-182 rocker, 43, filed for divorce from his wife, Jennifer DeLonge, on September 3, according to San Diego Superior Court records. Tom’s manager did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Tom, who is currently playing with the band Angels and Airwaves, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, reported TMZ, which obtained a copy of the filing. The outlet reported that when it comes to spousal support, Tom expressed his wishes that the court “figure it out later.”

The pair were sweethearts since they were in high school and were married in May of 2001, TMZ reported. Tom and Jennifer share two children, Ava Elizabeth, 17, and Jonas Rocket, 13.

While Tom has kept his family largely out of the spotlight, the musician has shared a few insights into their home life on social media.

In August, he celebrated Jonas’ 13th birthday, revealing that being a dad is one of the most “joyous” parts of his life.

“Happy birthday to my most amazing son @jonasdelonge – one of the most joyous things about my life is being a father. He is 13 years old today!” he wrote in the caption for a father-son snapshot on Instagram.

In July, he posted another birthday tribute, this time for Ava’s 17th birthday.

“Happy 17th birthday to my beautiful, smart and kind @avaedelonge !!! ❤️❤️” he wrote in the caption for a throwback photo of his daughter, who hilariously threw up her middle finger as a toddler.

After leaving Blink-182 in 2015, Tom has not only continued his music career, but has dipped into the world of television as well. He is currently an executive producer on the History Channel docuseries Unidentified.

Earlier this year, Tom told PEOPLE that while leaving Blink-182 was a difficult decision, joining the Unidentified team was “a very easy choice.”

“It’s always hard when you’re transitioning from something that you’ve worked your entire life, up to that point, to achieve, but the only two things on Earth — outside of my family — that I was interested in were music and this subject,” he said. “When I got brought into the arms of how the subject works, and what it is, it was a very easy choice.”

“What’s never easy is dealing with the social groups, and the stigmas, and the ignorance, and all that comes along with doing things that are progressive, and out of the box, and beyond people’s understanding,” he added.