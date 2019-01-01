Tiffany Haddish sparks controversy with vow to ‘wear fur every day’ until police ‘stop killing black people’

Tiffany Haddish’s new protest is sparking an online debate. The Night School star revealed on Instagram that she plans to wear fur daily until police “stop killing black people.” Haddish came up with the idea after a fan gave her a fur vest.

“I’mma wear it as much as possible because I don’t know if you guys know this about me, but I’m about to start protesting,” Haddish exclaimed. “I’mma wear fur every day until they stop killing black people. When the police stop killing black people, I’ll stop wearing fur. It’s my new protest.”

Haddish continued, “So sorry, PETA! Don’t be mad at me. Be mad at the police. When they stop killing black people, I’ll stop wearing fur. See how that go? Because people are important, and so are the animals.”





The 39-year-old actress was met with both criticism and praise for her video — which has been viewed over 1 million times.

Russell Simmons asked Haddish to “reconsider” her protest.

“White supremacy is a disease that takes on many forms and has many symptoms,” he commented. “The abuse of other beings will not address that… or heal ourselves. I love you Tiffany but I wish you could reconsider this route of protest.”

“I honestly feel so sad for you!” another person added. “Know one cares about your fur coat, it doesn’t make u look good, %100 with you that cops abuse their power and f*** up, but this isn’t the answer, you are not making a difference at all to the world! Your just embarrassing yourself!”

“This is so difficult to respond to because I am listening when it comes to your concern for the black community and I am behind you. I will never know what it is like to be scared for my life when I see place car lights behind me when I am driving,” one woman wrote. “But to promote the torture and murder of innocent animals is truly a horrible thing to do. Two wrongs don’t make a right – whether you think one wrong is more severe than the other.”

Haddish replied to her, “Well I hope you never have to experience what my people have. Because we have been treated like animals for hundreds of years skinned alive killed in front of our families, raped, and hung from trees. All I want is for people to be held accountable for their actions.”

Plenty of people liked Haddish’s video, too, including Nick Cannon. “Message Approved!!!” he commented, while NeNe Leakes wrote, “My sis.”

“I think the point she’s trying to make are Animal lives are valued more than Black human lives in this country, and that’s a problem,” another user said. “The same compassion and passion in these comments for Animals, where is that same passion for Human Beings (Particularly African Americans) who are being killed at the hands of Police.”

PETA weighed in as well: “We love you, Tiffany, and as an animal rights organization, we advocate for and believe in kindness towards all, including animals. We hope that you choose to protest in a different way that doesn’t harm any humans or any animals, but is kind to all.”

It remains to be seen if Haddish really will wear fur every day.

