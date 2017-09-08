Thor assembles his own superhero squad in new 'Thor: Ragnarok' spot

We’re still two months away from the debut of Marvel’s next big blockbuster — Thor: Ragnarok, in which Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder engages in gladiatorial battle against his Avengers compatriot Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) before training his sights on Asgard’s true enemy, Hela (Cate Blanchett). Nonetheless, the marketing machine for the film is kicking into high gear, as evidenced by yesterday’s debut of eight new character-specific posters. And to capitalize on its mounting buzz— surveying indicates it’s currently the most eagerly anticipated movie of the fall — the studio debuted a new TV spot during last night’s NFL season opener between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

As befitting its placement during one of the biggest football games of the year, the above spot places an emphasis on warriors in combat, as well as on Thor assembling his own team of superheroes. While it’s clear that he hasn’t quite thought through what to call that squad just yet, he does seem more than ready to rumble – just check out his glowing eyes in the final shot. And that goes double for his new partners, as the Ruffalo’s Hulk faces off against a giant bear-like creature, and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie gets a chance to man an aircraft’s enormous turret gun.

With imagery that seems to have been transposed directly from an old issue of Heavy Metal magazine (in particular, the sight of Valkryie riding a winged steed), Thor: Ragnarok’s latest promo makes it seem like it’ll ably live up to its (escalating) hype. Check it the commercial above, and see the film — co-starring Tom Hiddleston, Jeff Goldblum, Idris Elba, Karl Urban and Anthony Hopkins — in theaters on Nov. 3.

Watch: All the best Thor: Ragnaork photos:



