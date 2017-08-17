International 'Thor: Ragnarok' Trailer Features Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

If you stayed for the credits of last year’s Doctor Strange, you may remember a scene in which Thor (Chris Hemsworth) requests the help of magician Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), while drinking a magically refilling mug of ale. Well, wouldn’t you know it: that wasn’t the superheroes’ last encounter. The new Japanese trailer for Thor: Ragnarok begins with Doctor Strange informing Thor that destiny has “dire plans” for him. “I have dire plans for destiny,” Thor replies. Watch the trailer above.
The meeting appears to be taking place in Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum, and may in fact be a continuation of that post-credits scene. Thor, as you may recall, was asking for Strange’s help in tracking down his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins), who was displaced as the ruler of Asgard by his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) at the end of Thor: The Dark World. Still with us? Good, because it’s not entirely clear how this plot point factors into Thor: Ragnarok, in which Thor is being held captive and forced to fight the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Asgard is being threatened by Hela, the goddess of death (Cate Blanchett). Regardless, the Japanese trailer is a lot of fun, offering fans more footage of director Taika Waititi’s heavy-metal visuals and Tessa Thompson’s perfectly-raised eyebrows. Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters on Nov. 3.
Watch Marvel stars get super-excited about their costumes at Comic-Con:
Read more from Yahoo Movies:
17.8k