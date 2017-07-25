The Marvel Universe Stars Are Super-Excited About Their Costumes

One of the perks of being in a Marvel movie is getting the full superhero makeover — and the stars of Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther couldn’t be more enthusiastic about their new comic-book looks. At San Diego Comic-Con, Yahoo Movies caught up with the actors to talk about their professional cosplaying in their films’ newly unveiled trailers. “It was all part of the journey to take it to a different place,” Chris Hemsworth said of his surprisingly short haircut for the third Thor film. “It’s a lot of fun — it lets your imagination run wild,” Michael B. Jordan, who plays supervillian Erik Killmonger, said of his “larger than life” Black Panther look. Danai Gurira told Yahoo Movies that her elaborate, 19-piece costume was “very significant and specific” for her character, Black Panther’s general Okoye, while co-star Letitita Wright raved that her character Shuri had an “amazing” new costume every day. And of course, Thor: Ragnarok’s Jeff Goldblum still hasn’t gotten over his “blue soul patch” as Grandmaster. Watch the video above.

