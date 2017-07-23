First 'Captain Marvel' Concept Art Shows Brie Larson in Her Supersuit

Captain Marvel made a cameo during Marvel’s rousing Saturday-capping panel at San Diego Comic-Con. As a warm-up to the main acts (Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War), studio boss Kevin Feige previewed the first concept art of Brie Larson in her superhero suit (above). He also dropped some tantalizing tidbits about the 2019 release, which will be the first female-fronted standalone entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

It will be set in the 1990s. It will feature the Skrulls. And Nick Fury will have two eyes.

The Skrulls are a villainous, shapeshifting alien race with a long history in Marvel Comics dating back to Fantastic Four in the 1960s. One of Marvel’s most seminal event comics focused on the Kree-Skrull war. And, as comic fans know, the original Captain Marvel (later known as Mar-Vell) was a Kree hero forever altered by that conflict.

Samuel L. Jackson, last seen as Nick Fury in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, will be back as the agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., but sans eyepatch. The events of the film will take place before he was blinded in one eye — and might even reveal the backstory for his injury.

