'Thor: Ragnarok' debuts 8 colorful character posters

Judging from the early trailers, director Taika Waititi has employed some wildly colorful heavy-metal aesthetics in Thor: Ragnarok, the upcoming third adventure for Marvel’s God of Thunder. Yes, it’s a “solo” film for the Avenger, even if it does pair him with — and against — Mark Ruffalo’s Incredible Hulk. Alongside the two familiar characters is a superb cast that includes Cate Blanchett as Hela (the god of death), Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Karl Urban as Skurge, Anthony Hopkins as Odin, and Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Thus, it’s fitting that the studio has now premiered eight new character-specific posters for the film.

As you can see below, each boasts an individual hero or villain from Ragnarok bursting forth from a dusty wave of color, furthering the impression that Waititi’s maiden Marvel effort will not be visually bland. While there seem to be no revelations hiding in these posters — I mean, you already knew from the above description that the Hulk’s poster was going to be drenched in green — they’re yet another stylish part of the project’s marketing campaign, which has put the film near the top of all social-media chatter.

Thor: Ragnarok character poster: Thor More

Thor: Ragnarok character poster: Hulk More

Thor: Ragnarok character poster: Hela More

