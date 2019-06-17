The Rock gets called out for prioritizing a workout over building his daughter's Barbie house: A 'strong man can do both'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s humorous post about parenting isn’t funny to everyone.

The Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw star posted about his 3-year-old daughter, Jasmine, asking him to build her two-story Barbie house — right as he was heading out the door to workout before his workday started. He admitted that he passed the buck to his fiancée, Lauren Hashian, with whom he shares two children. The accompanying photo of him — with bulging eyes amid the girl’s toys — could have been this inspiration for the shocked face emoji.

Many found the post, which he put on Instagram and Facebook, relatable and funny, including Avengers: Endgame actor Josh Brolin.

Especially those people who have actually had to put together a Barbie house. One woman called it a 4-hour project with two people, and others used the word “nightmare.”

However, there was a group objecting to the star prioritizing his workout over building the toy house for his middle child. “Kids before workouts!!” wrote one person. “I don’t think you’re gonna lose your muscles over one missed workout.”

After all, kids are only small for so long.

And she asked him to do it, not mom.

Besides, one commenter pointed out, “Doesn’t Mommy have things to do too?”

Here are some more comments telling him he should have done it, including one noting a “strong man can do both.”

By all accounts, The Rock is a doting dad to his three girls. In addition to Jasmine and Tiana, 1, with Hashian, he has 17-year-old Simone, a recent high school grad, with his first wife.

