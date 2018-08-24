'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans reunites with estranged mother for 'family time' with son

Making peace? Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans went for ice cream with her 9-year-old son, Jace … and mom, Barbara Evans. It was a surprise outing for the mother and daughter, who have been publicly spatting on and off for years.

It appears Jenelle and Barbara made amends for the sake of Jace. “Whatever makes him happy,” the MTV star captioned two family snapshots from the outing.

Perhaps the #CoolingOff hashtag has more than one meaning. Earlier this month, Jenelle alluded to the feud cooling down when she tweeted that Barbara was now getting along with her husband, David Eason.

Guess who gets along now? Babs and David. 🙄 That took forever. #Annoying — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) August 16, 2018

It’s a big step forward. Barbara — who was not invited to Jenelle and David’s wedding in 2017 — exclaimed on the Teen Mom OG reunion show, which aired last week, that she fears for her daughter’s safety. “I don’t feel Jenelle is OK,” Barbara said. “I’m just so so so worried.”

She added, “I’m going to be the first one shot ’cause I live closest. It scares me. He could come over and kill me any time.”

Clearly, they have been working on their issues since the season wrapped.

As for Jenelle and Jace, a custody arrangement was reached in May 2017. Barbara has primary custody of Jace, and Jenelle was granted time with him on the weekends, on holidays, and during the summer season.

“I’m really happy we could get to a decision for Jace, but it doesn’t change my feelings towards my mom,” Jenelle told E! News at the time. “She still isn’t giving up my son to me but I will fight again in the future when the time is right. I’m happy but devastated at the same time that I didn’t take it to trial. But in the world of Jenelle, you learn to pick and choose your battles.”

Jace is the oldest of Jenelle’s three children, whom she has with three different men. Earlier this month, she was cleared in a child abuse investigation involving her 4-year-old son, Kaiser, after ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith expressed concern to law enforcement officials. She also shares 1-year-old daughter Ensley with David Eason.

