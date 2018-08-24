'RHONJ' star Danielle Staub and husband split after 3 months of marriage — and dual restraining orders

It’s over for Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband of three months are divorcing, according to multiple reports. The news is hardly a surprise to anyone who has followed their tumultuous relationship over the summer.

Staub, 56, and Caffrey wed in May after two years together. Bravo cameras were rolling as the couple exchanged “I do’s” in the Bahamas with her co-stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga serving as bridesmaids. It was the third marriage — and 20th engagement (yes, really) — for the reality star and everything seemed fine. Until it wasn’t.

In July, Staub’s rep confirmed she was having “some difficulties with her marriage right now and is hoping everything will work out.” Things went in the other direction when the couple filed restraining orders against each other weeks later.

Earlier this month, Staub obtained a temporary restraining order against Caffrey, whom she claimed had been harassing her for weeks. There was a conflict at the house and she alleged in court documents that “he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, agitated and confrontational.” The restraining order also cited a complaint of “non-reported verbal abuse.”

One day later, Caffrey obtained a temporary restraining order against Staub.

“Over the past year, [Staub] has threatened to stab [Caffrey] in the neck at least a dozen times,” the restraining order states, per documents obtained by Radar Online. “[Staub] has thrown items at [Caffrey] in the past when she became angry… Staub] has thrown a stapler and kitchen utensils at [Caffrey]. [Staub] goes on screaming tangents loud enough for the neighbors to hear whenever [Caffrey] disagrees with her. [Staub] would scream derogatory things about [Caffrey] and his children.”

Her rep told People in a statement, “The claims being made are beyond preposterous and clearly a knee-jerk reaction to Danielle’s filing. I cannot imagine there is a single person gullible enough to believe any of this nonsense. If even ten percent of these claims were true, any normal person would have already filed for divorce or, better yet, not married the person in the first place. This is laughable.”

Sounds like this breakup is clearly for the best. They have both apparently dropped their restraining orders.

