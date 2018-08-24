Ready to feel old? Kate and Jon Gosselin's sextuplets are in 8th grade

The Gosselin kids are all grown up! Kate Gosselin just shared a photo of her babies going back to school.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star documented four of her 14-year-old sextuplets — Leah, Alexis, Joel, and Aaden — on their first day of eighth grade on Instagram, while 17-year-old twins, Mady and Cara, start their senior year of high school. “This was yesterday! Feels like school never ended…and they’re already back!” she captioned the above photo, adding, “#SeniorYear,” “#EighthGrade,” and “#ProudMom.”

Missing from the picture are both Hannah and Collin. Collin resides at a facility for children with special needs, but it’s unclear how Hannah splits her time between parents. Just days ago, Jon Gosselin said she was living with him full time.

On an Instagram Live last week, he said, “She permanently lives with me.” However, a source close to Kate denied the claim to People, saying that the 41-year-old reality star still “maintains full custody of all eight of her kids.”

Jon frequently posts photos with Hannah on social media.

However, he has no relationship with his twin girls. “He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady told People this year. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

“He doesn’t even know us,” she added. “How can he dare to talk about us?”

Although it’s been a decade since the Gosselins split, the former couple have had a contentious relationship — particularly about custody. One year ago, police were called over a dispute between the TLC stars after they had gotten into an argument at an orthodontist’s office.

Jon and Kate hashed out a custody agreement shortly after finalizing their divorce in 2009. They both share physical custody of their eight children, but Kate has full legal custody. There has, however, still been a lot of drama and it’s clear Jon isn’t happy with the arrangement.

In 2016, Jon said that it had been years since he had seen all of his children together at one time and that Kate was “trying to remove me from the family.” In May, it was clear the custody arrangement was still a sensitive subject.

It is not surprising, then, that Jon hasn’t liked Kate’s photo of the six children going back to school. We have a feeling he won’t be tuning into Kate Plus Date, either.

