Tayshia Adams, new 'Bachelorette' host, promises to provide something 'fresh and new'

A lot of eyes will be on Tayshia Adams when she hosts the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

"Everything just kind of fell into place to where the world needs something fresh and new," Adams said on Tuesday's edition of Garcelle Beauvais's Going to Bed With Garcelle podcast. "And I think that we are going to provide that this season. I think that people are looking for change in the franchise. And I really think that this is something that they're going to be really excited about."

Adams, who's familiar to Bachelor viewers as a former contestant and the most recent star of The Bachelorette, will be taking over for Chris Harrison. The network announced March 12 that Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, another former contestant, would replace Harrison for the season following controversy over race on the ABC staple. The longtime host apologized after he defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's racist behavior, something that seemed particularly egregious because of the show's historic lack of diversity.

Adams, who is biracial, said she's surprised to find herself starring on the show again. (She'll co-host with another former Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe.)

"It's so funny because if you would've told me I would be right here today, I would have never thought that this would be my position," she said. "Just because, you know, The Bachelor is pretty traditional in the sense of … they have, like, their rhyme or reason."

Adams starred in the season that began in October 2020, and she ended up finding love with Zac Clark. They're now engaged.

But before coupling up with Clark, she competed for the heart of Colton Underwood, who came out as gay earlier this month. She said on the podcast that she "didn't suspect it at all."

The new season of The Bachelorette premieres June 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

