Cher reveals that she's 'not a huge Cher fan,' but she'll make an exception for these songs

Cher has an especially tough time choosing her favorites from her decades of songs — and not just because she's the one singing them.

As the Grammy-winning artist explained to Stephen Colbert on Tuesday's edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "I'm not a huge Cher fan."

Putting that aside, she named her 2002 hit "Song for the Lonely" and the power ballad "You Haven't Seen the Last of Me," from the soundtrack of 2010 movie Burlesque, as two that stand out. (The movie itself is a different story; Cher has deemed the campy flick "horrible.")

She has a different take on music she made the same year, in which she appeared in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. It was a cover of tracks by ABBA.

"I'm pretty proud of the Mamma Mia album, even though people kind of scoffed," Cher said. "But I think I did a good job of interpreting the songs."

Noticeably absent from the short list were any of her tracks from the first 40 years of her career.

"I wasn't a good singer in the beginning, and that's why it's hard for me to hear those songs," she said.

Still, Cher confirmed that her first hit, "I Got You Babe," with Sonny Bono in 1965, has a "place of honor always." The couple were married from 1969 to 1975, and Bono died in 1998.

Cher and Sonny Bono photographed in 1967. (Photo: Everett Collection)

She recalled that she wasn't immediately a fan of it.

"He woke me up," Cher explained, "and he said, 'OK, sing this,' and he started to play, 'I've Got You Babe,' and I said, 'This is a stupid song, I'm going back to bed."

Of course, the song went on to become an international smash.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment: