  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cher reveals that she's 'not a huge Cher fan,' but she'll make an exception for these songs

Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

 

Cher has an especially tough time choosing her favorites from her decades of songs — and not just because she's the one singing them.

As the Grammy-winning artist explained to Stephen Colbert on Tuesday's edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "I'm not a huge Cher fan."

Putting that aside, she named her 2002 hit "Song for the Lonely" and the power ballad "You Haven't Seen the Last of Me," from the soundtrack of 2010 movie Burlesque, as two that stand out. (The movie itself is a different story; Cher has deemed the campy flick "horrible.")

She has a different take on music she made the same year, in which she appeared in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. It was a cover of tracks by ABBA.

"I'm pretty proud of the Mamma Mia album, even though people kind of scoffed," Cher said. "But I think I did a good job of interpreting the songs."

Noticeably absent from the short list were any of her tracks from the first 40 years of her career.

"I wasn't a good singer in the beginning, and that's why it's hard for me to hear those songs," she said.

Still, Cher confirmed that her first hit, "I Got You Babe," with Sonny Bono in 1965, has a "place of honor always." The couple were married from 1969 to 1975, and Bono died in 1998.

Cher and Sonny Bono photographed in 1967. (Photo: Everett Collection)
Cher and Sonny Bono photographed in 1967. (Photo: Everett Collection)

She recalled that she wasn't immediately a fan of it.

"He woke me up," Cher explained, "and he said, 'OK, sing this,' and he started to play, 'I've Got You Babe,' and I said, 'This is a stupid song, I'm going back to bed." 

Of course, the song went on to become an international smash.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Hilary Duff to star on How I Met Your Mother sequel series from Hulu

    Years after the original series ended, How I Met Your Father has gotten a series order from the streaming platform.

  • John Travolta on 'mourning' and 'healing' after death of Kelly Preston

    "Mourning is individual, and experiencing your own journey is what can lead to healing," he said.

  • Parent Company of These Six Restaurant Chains Just Declared Bankruptcy

    Fresh Acqusitions LLC, the parent company of six restaurant chains with locations across 27 states, has just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. While the filing will save two of its brands, most of them will likely close up shop for good.According to court documents reviewed by Restaurant Business, the company entered the pandemic with as many as 90 restaurants under the brands Ryan's, Old Country Buffet, HomeTown Buffet, Fire Mountain, and Furr's, all of which are buffet chains, and Tahoe Joe's, a steakhouse chain in California. All but six locations of Tahoe Joe's are currently operational.RELATED: This Once Fast-Growing Burger Chain Is Close to DisappearingThrough the bankruptcy process, the company plans to preserve two of its brands—Tahoe Joe's and a newer, redesigned version of Furr's, which was unveiled last year. It also plans a sale of Furr's intellectual property."We are looking forward to emerging from bankruptcy as a stronger operator with a focus on the Tahoe Joe's and Furr's AYCE Marketplace banners," Jason Kemp, CEO of VitaNova, a restaurant operator which is providing financing to Fresh Acquisitions to get it through the process, said in a statement. "These great brands serving great food will create a platform for future growth."However, the future of its remaining four buffet-style chains is uncertain. One likely scenario is that they simply won't reopen any of the locations, and their fate further illustrates the pandemic struggles of buffet-type operators, in particular. Golden Corral's second-largest franchisee recently filed for bankruptcy, while the beloved healthy buffet Souplantation closed up shop only two months into the pandemic.For more, check out America's Largest Fast-Food Chain Is on a Downward Spiral, Reports Say. And don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get all of the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.

  • How 'The Simpsons' replaced Hank Azaria with a gay actor for a popular gay character

    Openly gay Cuban-American actor Tony Rodriguez recently landed the job of voicing one of the animated show's popular LGBTQ characters, Julio, with the help of the podcast "Gayest Episode Ever."

  • Kelly Osbourne admits she relapsed after nearly 4 years of sobriety: ‘I’m not proud of it’

    "I relapsed," Osbourne says. "I'm not proud of it.

  • Julianna Margulies Admits She and George Clooney Had a 'Crush on Each Other' During  ER

    The former Good Wife star details her journey to Hollywood and how she finally found happiness as a wife and mom in her new memoir Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life

  • Frances McDormand Met Her Husband Joel Coen During the Audition for Her First Movie

    The Nomadland star has been married to the director for over three decades.

  • New 'Jeopardy!' guest host Anderson Cooper takes over, as Aaron Rodgers signs off

    The first of the CNN anchor's 10 episodes aired Monday.

  • George W Bush says Capitol riot made him ‘sick’ and calls it ‘a terrible moment in our history’

    The 43rd president refuses to blame Trump for direction of GOP

  • Cher Admits She’s Not Much of a Cher Fan on ‘Colbert’

    Singer also discusses recording "I Got You Babe," singing back-up for the Ronettes and Everly Brothers, and her new doc, Cher and the Loneliest Elephant

  • Erin Andrews Was Once 'Smacked' in the Mouth by Baseball at MLB Game — and Has Photo Proof!

    Erin Andrews said she was on the third-base side of the field when a line drive hit her "clear as day in the mouth"

  • 10-year-old girl who testified in Chauvin trial reacts to guilty verdict

    Last May, Judeah Reynolds, then 9, asked her older cousin to take her to get snacks in Minneapolis. Nearly one year later, Judeah, now 10, testified in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd. Judeah told "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts in an interview Wednesday that she watched the guilty verdict being read on TV alongside her parents.

  • Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd - latest reaction

    'We can breathe again', say family of George Floyd How the world reacted: Joe Biden 'relieved' by verdict Derek Chauvin trial: The witnesses that made America weep 9 minutes and 29 seconds that sparked a civil rights movement In life, George Floyd struggled to find his place. In death, everyone knows his name Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder after kneeling on George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes until he died, in a landmark trial heralded as a turning point for police accountability in the US. The former officer was on trial for second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder and found guilty on all counts. Mr Chauvin showed little emotion as the verdicts were read out in the courtroom in downtown Minneapolis. His sentence will be determined in eight weeks. A member of the Floyd family, younger brother Philonise was in court as the verdict was handed down. It followed just 11 hours of deliberations from a diverse panel of jurors who ranged in age from their 20s to their 60s. Follow the latest reaction below.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Can a can’t-miss prospect (Trevor Lawrence) … miss?

    Lawrence is the no-doubt No. 1 prospect in the 2021 NFL draft class. But he's not perfect, either. Evaluators weigh in on how he might not succeed.

  • This Year’s Best Director Nominees Include Veterans, a First-Timer, and an Indie Shoo-In

    EW Digital Director, Clarissa Cruz, explains why Chloé Zhao is a no-brainer for Best Director this year, and EW staffers discuss the impact of having two women Best Director nominees and their reactions to Thomas Vinterberg's nomination!

  • Toddler learns to say ‘no,’ and refuses everything

    Once this toddler learned how to say ‘no,’ there was no going back

  • Jim Steinman, Songwriter for Meat Loaf, Celine Dion and More, Dies at 73

    Jim Steinman, the composer, lyricist and record producer who worked with artists like Meat Loaf, Celine Dion, Bonnie Tyler and more, died Monday, the Connecticut state medical examiner confirmed to Variety. He was 73. Steinman’s work appeared in a multitude of genres, such as adult contemporary, rock, dance and pop, in addition to musical theater […]

  • Sunny Hostin emotionally reacts to Derek Chauvin conviction on-air: 'This is what justice finally looks like'

    "Perhaps we will see real change, much-needed change, in this country," says "The View" star Sunny Hostin. Meanwhile, Oprah, Whoopi and other celebrities weigh in on social media.

  • Antoine Fuqua to Direct ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’ Film Adaptation

    Producers Stephen C. Byrd and Alia Jones-Harvey backed all-Black version of Tennessee Williams play in 2008 “Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua is set to direct a film adaptation of the Tennessee Williams classic “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” Fuqua is teaming with Stephen C. Byrd and Alia Jones-Harvey on the project, after the two producers backed a version of the play in 2008 performed with an all-Black cast. That show was the first all-African American production on Broadway and had a history-making, sold-out, 19-week run. The play then moved to London’s West End, where it had a similarly successful run. Fuqua will produce via his production company, Fuqua Films, along with Byrd and Jones-Harvey through Front Row Productions. Also Read: Will Smith, Antoine Fuqua’s ‘Emancipation’ Pulls Production From Georgia Over Voting Laws “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” is Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about family, life, love, death and truth. It tells the story of a family in a plantation home in Mississippi, including the drama between plantation owner Big Daddy, his alcoholic son, Brick, and Brick’s wife, Maggie. Fuqua’s new film version will combine elements of the play with new storylines. Debbie Allen directed the 2008 Broadway production that starred Terrence Howard in his Broadway debut alongside Tony Award winners Anika Noni Rose, Phylicia Rashad and James Earl Jones. “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” was also famously adapted as a film in the ’50s starring Paul Newman and Elizabeth Taylor. “Bringing such a historic production to the screen is an honor I am thrilled to have alongside Stephen and Alia,” Fuqua said. “They have shown their commitment to the project with two successful stagings on Broadway and the West End and know what it takes to translate this iconic drama from theater to cinema.” Also Read: Jamie Foxx to Play Mike Tyson in Antoine Fuqua-Directed Limited Series “We set out to produce groundbreaking, high caliber work on both Broadway and London’s West End with iconic plays, and now we hope to replicate this with ‘Cat On A Hot Tin Roof,’ as a film. We are thrilled to be able to bring this Tennessee Williams classic play to life once again in a new iteration with the acclaimed Antoine Fuqua at the helm,” the producers said. Fuqua is next directing “Emancipation,” a drama for Apple starring Will Smith as a runaway slave who was famously photographed with a scarred back. He’s also directing a limited series starring Jamie Foxx as Mike Tyson. Fuqua is represented by LBI Entertainment and Matt Johnson and Brian Lazarus at Ziffren Brittenham. Byrd and Jones-Harvey are represented by Darrell D Miller at Fox Rothschild, LLP. Variety first reported the news. Read original story Antoine Fuqua to Direct ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’ Film Adaptation At TheWrap

  • The Latest: Hawaii eases virus rules for inter-island travel

    Hawaii officials are moving forward with a plan to allow people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to skip pre-travel testing and quarantine requirements for flights between islands. Romans getting their shots Tuesday were treated to posters of movie stars and inspirational messages (“Be happy!”) from the likes of Sophia Loren and Roberto Benigni surrounding them in the waiting room of the vast studio-turned-vaccine center.