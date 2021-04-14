Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood comes out as gay

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Colton Underwood attends Nickelodeon Kids&#39; Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Colton Underwood says he's gay — and the happiest he's been in his life. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The Bachelor's Colton Underwood is gay.

The reality star, 29, came out on Good Morning America on Wednesday, saying he is the "happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life."

Underwood said the last year, amid the pandemic, was one of reflection on things he's been "running from" and he realized that he's gay.

"I've ran from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time," the former football player told Robin Roberts. "I'm gay, and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. The next step in all of this was sort of letting people know."

He said he was "still nervous," adding, "It's been a journey for sure." He said he was "emotional," but in a "good, happy, positive way."

When Roberts asked what gave him courage to speak his truth, Underwood said, "I got into a place for me in my personal life that was dark and bad. I can list a bunch of different things but they'd all be excuses. But I think overall the reason why now is because I got to a place where I didn't think I was ever going to share this. I would have rather died than say, 'I'm gay.' And that was sort of my wakeup call."

He also spoke about having suicidal thoughts, saying, "There was a moment in L.A. that I woke up and I didn't think I was going to wake up. I didn't have the intentions of waking up. And I did. And for me, I think that was my wake-up call of, 'This is your life. Take back control.'" 

Of those thoughts, he added, "I don't feel that anymore."

Underwood appeared on the 14th season of The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin, memorably sharing that he was a virgin in one of the early episodes. He was later The Bachelor in 2019, with his virginity being a hot topic among contestants. He ultimately picked Cassie Randolph and while they didn't get engaged on the show, they dated for a year and then split in May 2020.

After they split, Randolph filed a temporary restraining order against Underwood alleging harassment and stalking. She dropped the restraining order in November with Underwood saying in a statement that they reached a private agreement. He made it clear Randolph had reason to file.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

