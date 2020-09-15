Colton Underwood allegedly threatened Cassie Randolph: 'I am going to keep you accountable'

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood publicly announced their breakup in May 2020. She claims he has been threatening and harassing her since the split. (Photo: Getty Images)

Cassie Randolph has been granted a temporary restraining order against Colton Underwood. The Bachelor star, 28, is accused of “stalking and harassing” Randolph since their breakup in mid-April, according to court documents obtained by Yahoo Entertainment. He must stay at least 100 yards away from his ex-girlfriend — including her home, workplace and car — at all times.

Randolph, who won Underwood’s heart while competing on the dating show in 2018, claims he’s sent her “unsettling text messages, repeatedly called her and placed a tracking device on her vehicle to track her whereabouts.” Included in the 25-page filing are screenshots of the purported text messages and images of a tracking device that was found taped to the bottom of the back bumper of Randolph’s car. The 25-year-old California native claims she’s fearful of Underwood’s escalating behavior.

In one instance, Underwood — who is accused of “watching” Randolph’s apartment in Los Angeles — supposedly yelled at her for hanging out with former flame, Caelan Tiongson. Randolph claims Underwood threatened her by saying, “I am going to keep you accountable.” According to the filing, he “continued to repeatedly call and send text messages on the subject in the subsequent days.”

Underwood allegedly showed up at Randolph’s parents home in Huntington Beach, Calif. in June when she was there for a visit. Randolph’s brother and two friends say they saw Underwood in the alley outside her bedroom window at 2 a.m. Underwood seemingly admits to it and apologizes in a text exchange with Randolph’s younger brother. The screenshot is one of many included in Randolph’s filing. Underwood has allegedly been spotted near the family home on other occasions.

Underwood is accused of using alias phone numbers to anonymously send harassing text messages to Randolph, her friends and family at all hours of the day. The former NFL player allegedly sent himself messages pretending to also be a victim of the anonymous stalker.

“You like playing games huh? Let’s play some games then,” one text to Randolph read.

“Have your good time,” read another from the unknown phone number. “You’ll have nothing but regrets later with how you treat people.”

After Randolph found a tracking device on her car, she contacted the police and informed Underwood she was hiring a private investigator to find her stalker. Underwood allegedly “admitted that he was the one who put the tracker on her car and had been the one sending text messages to her, her friends and himself, under the alias phone numbers described above.” Underwood said he was going to spend time with his family in Denver, but was returning to Los Angeles in a few weeks.

“Because of the history of his behavior which escalated from harassing and obsessive calls and messages, to obsessive walks to her apartment complex, to loitering outside her window at her parents home at [2 a.m.], to placing a tracking device, and the escalation in his conduct just before leaving for Denver, Ms. Randolph fears for her safety and the safety of her family and friends and wants to ensure that the harassment and stalking behavior cease when he returns to Los Angeles in the coming days,” the document states.

The order is in place until October 6, when Randolph and Underwood are expected to appear at a court hearing.

Reps for Underwood have not responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

