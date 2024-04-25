Stacy McKay, Dino Tripodis share response after being taken off-air at Sunny 95

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sunny 95’s longtime morning radio hosts are leaving the airwaves after a series of personnel changes at Columbus Radio Group.

Stacy McKay and Dino Tripodis will no longer host the morning radio show at Sunny 95. The duo were each on their second stint with the station after originally starting in the 90s. On Thursday morning, the pair’s morning show had been removed from Sunny 95’s website. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, McKay confirmed her departure but did not share future plans.

“ALL good things must come to an end,” McKay said in a post. “It’s been the most amazing ride a girl could ask for! Thanks for allowing me to join you on your ride to work/school every morning!”

Tripodis, on the other hand, told NBC4 that he is going straight into producing “Down to the Felt,” a movie that he co-wrote and called “the largest indie film ever made in Columbus.” Details can be found on a website made for the movie. Tripodis also expressed gratitude for his radio audience members over the years.

“Thank you Columbus for allowing me in your daily lives for 30 years,” Tripodis said. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue being in your lives with any future opportunities that may come my way. I may be gone from one place but far from done.”

The duo’s departure comes amidst multiple personnel changes at Columbus Radio Group. Longtime cluster News Director Clark Donley and producer Greg Hansberry are also leaving the morning show, according to radioinsight.com.

“Andre Styles” Friedrich, morning host at Mix 107.9 and cluster Events Director, is also leaving the airwaves. On Thursday morning, Friedrich’s show had been taken down from Mix 107.9’s website. He personally announced in an Instagram post he would be leaving after 14 years with Saga Communications — the broadcasting company behind Columbus Radio Group.

“To say I’m shocked is an understatement,” Friedrich said in a post. “The amount of years, days, hours I put in. A lot of hours not at home. Going in when sick, late at night, early in the morning, during Covid and more. Some said the face, voice and heartbeat of Mix. It sucks! But I met so many great people, artists, bands. The memories are forever.”

In late March, “Miss Lisa” Bryant left afternoons at Sunny 95 and mornings at Rewind 103.5/104.3.

Columbus Radio Group includes four stations: Sunny 95, Mix 107.9, Rewind 103.5/104.3, and 96.3 WLVQ Qfm96. This is the second central Ohio radio group to undergo public changes in 2024, as CD 92.9 previously lost its FM frequency to broadcast with and was replaced with 93X.

