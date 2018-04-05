Sofía Vergara can pose next to anything. Here's proof.
We all know that the highest-paid TV star, Sofía Vergara, is very talented. She’s also very attractive. But what we’ve also come to realize is that, no matter what the circumstances, she always looks exceptional — and she makes everything around her look good too.
On Wednesday, the Colombian beauty, 45, proved that once again at the premiere of the Rock’s new movie, Rampage, which also features her husband, Joe Manganiello. There she was, leaning on the arm of a giant gorilla model and looking like the goddess she is.
Think about it: Who looks great draped on a frosted hairy ape arm?
Only Sofía Vergara.
Even her husband was in awe.
And so are we. The two lovebirds are still going strong two-plus years after exchanging their vows. Earlier this week, Joe spoke to Cigar Aficionado about what he’s learned from being Mr. Sofia Vergara.
“The biggest adjustment in marriage? Coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much. She was it for me,” said the 41-year-old True Blood and Magic Mike alum. “People say things like, ‘Marriage and relationships are work.’ But it’s not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened.”
And having someone to make work events fun by taking silly ape pix? Well, that’s even greater.
