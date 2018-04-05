Sofía Vergara can pose next to anything. Here's proof.

We all know that the highest-paid TV star, Sofía Vergara, is very talented. She’s also very attractive. But what we’ve also come to realize is that, no matter what the circumstances, she always looks exceptional — and she makes everything around her look good too.

Sofía Vergara attends the premiere of Rampage at the Microsoft Theater on April 4, 2018, in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the Colombian beauty, 45, proved that once again at the premiere of the Rock’s new movie, Rampage, which also features her husband, Joe Manganiello. There she was, leaning on the arm of a giant gorilla model and looking like the goddess she is.

