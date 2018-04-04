Beyoncé and Jay-Z were married 10 years ago today — and it was the longest day of our lives

Happy 10th wedding anniversary to Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Hopefully she can take a break from her 11-hour Coachella prep sessions to toast with Hova — along with some Ace of Spades champagne, of course.

While we bet it feels like more than 10 years to them with all their ups and downs — and we aren’t talking just about the elevator brawl after the Met Gala — to us, it seems like just yesterday we were covering their “secret” wedding. The news of it played out over several days — and it then took them months to confirm that it even happened. That’s so their MO — to leave us guessing.

Bey and Jay were always evasive about their relationship, denying they were even an item in the beginning, which was some time between 1997 and 2000. (They were purposely vague because she was just around 18, under or over, and he was 12 years her senior.) However, by 2008 we knew that our modern-day “Bonnie & Clyde” was “Crazy in Love,” so the gossip world went nuts when, after all the fake tabloid stories about a possible wedding, they showed up at the village courthouse in Scarsdale, N.Y., of all places, a town 45 minutes north of Jay’s Tribeca penthouse in Manhattan, to apply for a marriage license on April 1, 2008.

While they probably did it out of town to keep it on the down low, that just didn’t work. Soon after “they arrived alone shortly after it opened at 9 a.m.,” People magazine had all the details. They were “very polite” and “smiling,” as well as “holding hands for a while.” Everyone was abuzz over the possibility of a wedding, but the license was good for 60 days, so the question then became: When? And because it was April 1, was it al some kind of April Fools’ Day joke?

Three days later — on April 4 — it looked like we had our answer. But did we? It was a Friday morning, and flowers were delivered outside Jay’s luxe downtown NYC digs. Immediately a swarm of reporters and paparazzi descended on the area to report all the developments, minute by minute. They rolled out slowly though: After the flowers (which we later learned were 70,000 white orchid blooms flown in from Thailand) came a delivery of candelabras and an SUV carrying AV equipment.

View photos The flowers, which were delivered curbside in a truly amateur move, were one of the indications that Jay and Bey’s wedding was imminent. (Photo: Splash News) More

A tent was erected on the balcony of the 13,500-square-foot penthouse apartment, and waiters were seen practicing their service. Inside, a platform was built — maybe for a ceremony. An indoor gym was converted into a dressing room for Bey. A fridge was stocked with Jay-Z’s favorite champagne. And two people dressed in chef’s uniforms arrived carrying large square white boxes on their laps.

View photos A tent popped up on the roof of Jay-Z’s apartment on April 4, 2008. (Photo: Splash News) More

Those weren’t the only signs pointing to it being the big day. Of course, it was the fourth — and the pair was obsessed with all things IV. Perez Hilton, who was the king of gossip blogs in those days, had sources saying that the wedding would happen at 4 p.m. — in keeping with the four theme — but that came and went. (Hilton also controversially posted Jay-Z’s address on his website.) A quote from DJ Cassidy, who was spinning at the event, about being “really excited for the Jay-Z and Beyoncé wedding party to happen,” was circulated.

Every new happening (or nonhappening) was a new news story with an OMG tone, making the day just seem endless for those of us on the beat. Meanwhile, official word from Jay-Z’s camp was that it was a small party, just 30 to 40 people, to celebrate his deal with Live Nation. Could we have been wrong about the whole thing?