'Smile, b****!': 'Basketball Wives' star Shaunie O'Neal catches home intruders on camera

Not today, dummies. Shaunie O’Neal caught a couple of men trying to break into her L.A. home but scared the crap out of them thanks to the Ring security system.

The Basketball Wives star and creator shared a video of the attempted burglary on Instagram. “What are you doing? You’re on camera, smile bitch,” she says using the two-way talk feature. No surprise, they didn’t have anything to say back.





Shaunie credits ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, with hooking up her house. In 2016, Shaq got an equity stake in the company in exchange for his appearances in Ring’s TV and online commercials. Considering Amazon acquired the company for a reported $1.1 billion this year, that was a smart move for the former NBA star. And this is some good, free promotion from his former wife!

Shaunie tells TMZ the perps tried to break in before and she believes they are looking for opportunities based on the family’s social media activities, à la Kim Kardashian.

“I’m assuming though that they are watching social media because the first time he tried we were all in Vegas,” she explained Tuesday. “That was our family meeting last night — no more posting current situations. We can’t do that.”

Despite the Ring doing its job, she says the family has been shaken by the events. Shaunie and Shaq share four children together: Shareef, 18, Amirah, 16, Shaqir, 15, and Me’arah, 12. The former spouses separated in 2007 after five years of marriage but reconciled shortly after. In 2009, Shaunie filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

