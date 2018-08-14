Nicki Minaj's ex Safaree says, in crazy Twitter war of words, that she stabbed him

Four years after Nicki Minaj and her ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels broke up, they are slinging accusations. (Photo: Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj‘s new album, Queen, is resurfacing old drama with her ex-boyfriend, Safaree Samuels.

The songstress gave a dishy interview to Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex on Monday in which her ex’s name came up and she went off. Today, that drama spilled over to Twitter, where the situation escalated and Samuels made accusations that Minaj once tried to kill him. She fought back by claiming she bought him hair plugs, but they fell out “cuz GOD DONT LIKE UGLY!!!!!!”

It started with a few tweets from Samuels, defending himself against Minaj’s claims that he used her credit card without her permission and slept with prostitutes while they were together.

Unless I really cared still I could not let the mention of someone's name get me that riled up. That looks like some1 who either stlll cares or just holding on to a lot of hate towards someone. How many times have I said I never wrote ur raps? Nobody even talks about that anymore — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018





You hold on to everything. your problem with Dj self is because me and him are so cool and nothing else. You have a problem with mona Scott because she put me on the show. let all that ish go. And now I stole your card? The 1 you gave me he pin for and had me doing ish with? — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018





View photos (Credit: @IAMSAFAREE) More

Towards the end it got toxic and I just packed up and left. I did things for spite and so did you. I don't wish you bad and I don't want us back together just like I'm sure you don't. I don't need you you don't need me but we will always be linked in the public no matter what. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018





Samuels, who is also a rapper (getting his start with the group Hoodstars and later as Minaj’s hype man), then escalated the situation with the claim that Minaj once stabbed him. He tweeted, “I almost died” and said paramedics and the police had to transport him during the alleged domestic violence incident. He said he had to “lie” to police and tell them “I was trying to kill myself” so that Minaj wouldn’t be arrested. He also alludes to the fact that this wasn’t an isolated incident.

Remember the night you cut me and i almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn't take you to jail. When things like that start happening more Than once it's time to dip. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018





And you know what I still don't have no hate for you cuz I'm happy in my own mind now. Enjoy your album dropping. And stop letting these ppl see you sweat. This ain't you. You too big to act the way you be acting. No1 on ur level acts like that. Period — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018





A few minutes later, Minaj addressed the credit card, specifically, and then talked about his lies, in general.

U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with “free money” that I didn’t know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left ! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go w|me to Europe to the EMA’s. I said NO DUMMY — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018





Sherika & I had a bet that soon as you knew meek was bout to come home your crawl back & ya did! 🤣 came to my house CRYING. JOYCE WAS THERE! My whole glam was there! Left who?!?! You gettin aired out on #QueenRadio too on Thursday! Apologize & STFU — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018





Any response he had to that was silenced by Minaj’s accusations that she paid for his hair transplant. She said that it cost $10,000 and says he went to “the same doctor” that rapper and Kylie Jenner‘s ex Tyga had gone to.