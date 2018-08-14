    Nicki Minaj's ex Safaree says, in crazy Twitter war of words, that she stabbed him

    Four years after Nicki Minaj and her ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels broke up, they are slinging accusations. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Nicki Minaj‘s new album, Queen, is resurfacing old drama with her ex-boyfriend, Safaree Samuels.

    The songstress gave a dishy interview to Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex on Monday in which her ex’s name came up and she went off. Today, that drama spilled over to Twitter, where the situation escalated and Samuels made accusations that Minaj once tried to kill him. She fought back by claiming she bought him hair plugs, but they fell out “cuz GOD DONT LIKE UGLY!!!!!!”

    It started with a few tweets from Samuels, defending himself against Minaj’s claims that he used her credit card without her permission and slept with prostitutes while they were together.



    (Credit: @IAMSAFAREE)


    Samuels, who is also a rapper (getting his start with the group Hoodstars and later as Minaj’s hype man), then escalated the situation with the claim that Minaj once stabbed him. He tweeted, “I almost died” and said paramedics and the police had to transport him during the alleged domestic violence incident. He said he had to “lie” to police and tell them “I was trying to kill myself” so that Minaj wouldn’t be arrested. He also alludes to the fact that this wasn’t an isolated incident.



    A few minutes later, Minaj addressed the credit card, specifically, and then talked about his lies, in general.



    Any response he had to that was silenced by Minaj’s accusations that she paid for his hair transplant. She said that it cost $10,000 and says he went to “the same doctor” that rapper and Kylie Jenner‘s ex Tyga had gone to.


    (Credit: @NICKIMINAJ)

    This is a reference to the price, $10,000.


    And then there was this:

    (Credit: @NICKIMINAJ)

    Her ex didn’t deny having the hair transplant. Samuels said he and Tyga had different hair transplant doctors.


    He also didn’t deny the nude photo.


    By the end of the spree, when Minaj declared she would no longer be discussing it on social media (she’ll be saving it for her new Queen Radio show on Beats 1 radio), not only was Safaree trending, but so was Tyga.


    Minaj’s album has been out for just four days, meaning this feud is far from over — though we assume she’ll reign supreme in having the last word.

