Bristol Palin 'so proud' of 9-year-old son Tripp for killing first big-game animal all by himself



Not sure what you were doing at age 9, but if you weren’t killing a caribou, then you probably weren’t having an “incredible life” experience. At least, according to Bristol Palin.

Sarah Palin’s 27-year-old daughter shared a photo of her son, Tripp, big-game hunting with his father, Levi Johnston. And apparently, he is a really good shot. Bristol shared a picture of Tripp and Johnston fist-bumping over a dead caribou. It appears Bristol and Johnston are on good terms, as she thanked her ex (and his new wife) for providing Tripp “with such incredible life learning experiences at such a young age!!”

Johnston’s wife, Sunny Oglesby, shared the same photo and provided a few more details from Tripp’s hunting excursion. “Tripp’s first big game animal all by himself! One and done shot at 150 yards with his 243. Breeze also did a great job coming along for the stalk. So proud of them, ” she wrote on Instagram. Breeze is Johnston and Oglesby’s 5-year-old daughter.

Oglesby shared a series of family photos from the trip (see below).

The photos include one of Johnston, Breeze, and Tripp posing next to a handful of carcasses.

It was a long journey for Johnston and Bristol to reach the point of amicably co-parenting: about seven years — and $100,000 — to be exact, as that’s how long it took for the formerly engaged couple to hash out a custody agreement. In 2016, a judge awarded Johnston joint custody, three years after his initial filing.

Bristol Palin, Levi Johnston, and son Tripp Johnston pose during a photo shoot, July 10, 2010, in Anchorage, Alaska. (Photo: US Weekly/Getty Images) More

Although her issues with Johnston had a happy ending, Bristol has experienced baby daddy drama with ex-husband Dakota Meyer. (Bristol and Meyer share two daughters, Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 1.) The on-again, off-again couple recently confirmed their divorce, and she took a shot at him on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

Perhaps that drama will play out on Teen Mom OG. It was just announced that Bristol is joining the cast for a big payday.

