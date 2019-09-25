'Smallville' actor Callum Blue admits he was part of Nxivm



Allison Mack isn't the only Smallville star with ties to Nxivm. In a clip for E! True Hollywood Story, actor Callum Blue admits he joined the self-help group years ago.

"At the height of my popularity, I went through some trauma," Blue, now 42, shares in a preview for the show.

"My father took his own life and I continued working and I was caught up in this spiral of chaos 'cause Hollywood can be a chaotic and noisy place," he continues, "and that really opened me up to looking to the outside world to find the answers."

Blue and Mack overlapped on the CW show for two seasons starting in 2009, although it's unclear if the actress introduced him to the group. In April, Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering after working out a deal with prosecutors. Initially, she was also charged with sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy for her role as a "slave master" in an alleged sex-cult within Nxivm. In court, Mack made a similar statement to Blue's about why she joined the group, sobbing that she had become lost and wanted to find a community.

"Through it all, I believed Keith Raniere’s intentions were to help people," she exclaimed before the judge. "I was wrong."

In June, Raniere was convicted on charges of racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking and other charges. Both the Nxivm co-founder and Mack are awaiting sentencing.

In 2018, Smallville star Kristin Kreuk admitted to taking Nxivm workshops — like the Executive Success Programs (ESP), which Blue did as well — but denied reports she recruited women as sex slaves.

"When I was about 23, I took an Executive Success Programs/NXIVM ‘intensive,’ what I understood to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program," she wrote in a statement. "I left about five years ago and had minimal contact with those who were still involved. The accusations that I was in the ‘inner circle’ or recruited women as 'sex slaves' are blatantly false."

The extent of Blue's involvement will be revealed when the E! show returns Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. Actress Catherine Oxenberg, who helped her daughter escape the cult, is also interviewed for the premiere.

