Second arrest made in Mac Miller death investigation

A second arrest has reportedly been made in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s investigation into Mac Miller’s drug death.

On Monday, a DEA-led raid also including the FBI and Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit in Arizona led to the arrest of another alleged drug dealer, Ryan Reavis. According to the Blast, the bust was related to the death of the rapper (real name: Malcolm McCormick) but the exact connection has not been revealed.

View photos The mugshot of Ryan Reavis, who has been arrested in connection with Mac Miller's drug overdose death. (Screenshot: mohavecounty.us) More

According to the website — as well as a report from the Arizona Republic — 36-year-old Reavis’s Lake Havasu City home was raided, and during the search, "a physician’s prescription pad, prescription-only pills, a usable amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located."

Additionally, the search turned up various firearms, a personally manufactured firearm suppressor and large amounts of ammunition, all of which were confiscated.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department’s website says that Reavis was arrested on six charges, including prescription drug possession or use, drug paraphernalia possession or use and manufacturing, selling or possessing prohibited weapons.

View photos The Lake Havasu City Police Department's record of Ryan Reavis's arrest. (Screenshot: lhcaz.gov) More

Reavis is being held on $50,000 cash bond.

This follows the earlier arrest of Cameron James Pettit, 23, of Los Angeles, who has been charged with distributing a controlled substance. He is accused of selling Miller the cocaine, Xanax and counterfeit oxycodone pills that investigators believe the performer snorted before he died in September 2018.

Officials claim that the counterfeit oxycodone pills contained the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which they said was “50 times more potent than heroin.”

TMZ reported at the time that Miller also bought drugs the same day from a second source, including pure oxycodone, hydrocodone, amphetamine, Xanax and cocaine. However, they did not contain fentanyl — which law enforcement has been cracking down in response to the opioid epidemic — so it’s unclear if those suppliers will be charged.

Miller, who was just 26, was found unresponsive by his personal assistant at his home in Studio City, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2018.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Ariana Grande’s ex left his estimated $11 million estate to his family and friends.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.