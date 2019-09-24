Man who allegedly threatened to impregnate Miley Cyrus arrested at her Las Vegas show

A man allegedly obsessed with Miley Cyrus was arrested Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

TMZ reports that Cyrus’s security team saw David Rumsey, 42, in the audience of her iHeartRadio show, detained him and contacted police. The man had been on their watch list due to “threats” he made against the singer.

A source from Cyrus’s camp told the website that Rumsey once declared it his “life's mission to impregnate Miley."

According to the Clark County Detention Center, Rumsey is in jail for making a threat or conveying false information concerning an act of terrorism. Bail is set at $100,000. He’s due in court on Tuesday morning.

A Twitter feed said to be belonging to Rumsey is filled with messages to Cyrus as well as her soon-to-be ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, with whom she split over the summer. Other messages were about Donald Trump and Jennifer Aniston.

Before Saturday’s show, there was a series of tweets sent about trying to meet up before or after her show she took the stage — at a locale other than his room in Motel 6.

Cyrus has been in the headlines over the last few months for her divorce from Hemsworth, which inspired her new song, “Slide Away.” A subsequent romance with Kaitlynn Carter came and went.

Just like @MileyCyrus says "it's our party we can do what we want."🎉❤️#iHeartFestival2019 pic.twitter.com/JQdc6Krx0n — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) September 22, 2019

