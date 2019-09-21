Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter 'Broke Up,' Says Source: 'They're Still Friends'

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter‘s romance relationship is over, PEOPLE has exclusively learned.

“Miley and Kaitlyn broke up,” says a source. “They’re still friends.”

The news comes one week after the “Slide Away” singer, 26, and The Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, were spotted out in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 14.

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” the insider adds, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

The two had been spending quality time together since announcing their splits from their respective husbands, and a source previously told PEOPLE they lived together in Los Angeles.

A rep for Cyrus confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE on Aug. 10 that she and husband Liam Hemsworth had separated after seven months of marriage. Hemsworth filed for divorce weeks later, citing irreconcilable differences.

Cyrus and Hemsworth had signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their marriage, so a smooth divorce is expected, PEOPLE confirmed.

Carter, meanwhile, announced her split from Brody Jenner in August after a year of marriage, though a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they were never legally wed.

Jenner has since moved on with model Josie Canseco, while Hemsworth has been spotted spending time in his native Australia with brother Chris and pals.

Earlier in September, Cyrus and Carter were inseparable on a trip during New York Fashion Week.