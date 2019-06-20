Dynasty Star Catherine Oxenberg 'Couldn’t Stop Sobbing' With Joy After Nxivm Founder's Conviction

When Nxivm founder Keith Raniere was convicted in federal court on Wednesday of sex trafficking charges in connection with the sexually coercive group, Catherine Oxenberg burst into tears of redemption.

“I couldn’t stop sobbing. It was like all of this pent up emotion and I was trying to be quiet and not be disruptive,” she tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview.

The actress, whose daughter India joined the New York-based group in 2011 but has since left, adds, “I’m so grateful to those jurors, I cannot tell you, for seeing through the monster that Keith Raniere is.”

Raniere had pleaded not guilty on all seven charges he faced, including racketeering and sex trafficking. He will be sentenced in September and could face life in prison.

PEOPLE was not immediately able to reach his lawyers.

Prosecutors described Nxivm as a sexual pyramid scheme involving sex slaves, with Raniere at the top. The group has long marketed itself as a group that empowers people and helps them manage emotional trauma, but prosecutors and Oxenberg have said it has a darker side built on coercion and manipulation.

Investigators said Raniere, who was known as “Vanguard” to his followers, occupied the top of a pyramid called DOS, with tiers of female “slaves,” each of whom could become a “master” to slaves beneath them.

Raniere’s top lieutenant in the organization was Allison Mack, the actress who starred on Smallville. In April, Mack pleaded guilty to conspiracy and racketeering charges and will be sentenced in September.

Oxenberg publicly blew the whistle on Nxivm, which prosecutor Richard Donoghue described in court as “a cult-like organization involved in sex trafficking, child pornography, extortion, compelled abortions, branding, degradation and humiliation.”

She spoke out against the group and her attempts to rescue her daughter, and chronicling her experience in her 2018 memoir, CAPTIVE: A Mother’s Crusade to Save Her Daughter From a Terrifying Cult, cowritten by PEOPLE contributor Natasha Stoynoff, which will soon be out in paperback.