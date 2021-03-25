Sharon Stone calls cancel culture 'the stupidest thing I have ever seen'

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
Sharon Stone says cancel culture is stupid and people should be able to
Sharon Stone says cancel culture is stupid and people should be able to "learn and grow." (Photo: Getty Images for IMDb)

Sharon Stone is not a fan of cancel culture — at all. The Basic Instinct star made her thoughts on the topic crystal clear on SiriusXM's Just Jenny show, saying, "Cancel culture is the stupidest thing I have ever seen happen."

"I think when people say things that they feel and mean, and it's offensive to you, it's a brilliant opportunity for everyone to learn and grow and understand each other," Stone explained.

"We all come from different ages, different cultures, different backgrounds, different things, and have had different experiences, different traumas, different upbringings, different parents, different religious backgrounds, different everything," the 63-year-old actress continued. "Give people an opportunity to discuss things before you wipe out their entire person over a statement or a comment or a misunderstanding. Stop being so small. The world is bigger."

Stone, who is never one to bite her tongue, is promoting her new book The Beauty of Living Twice.

"People have done so much more than one sentence," she declared. "Like grow up. Grow some empathy."

This isn't the first time Stone has told some people to "grow up" on her press tour. On Wednesday's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, she was asked if she would like to atone — or not — for ever snapping on set. Stone said she hasn't had any moments, but defended Christian Bale whose 2009 outburst on set of Terminator Salvation was leaked to the press.

"People, you know, want to get up in his business while he's trying to completely transform into another person," Stone shared. "Then he's like, 'Get away from me!' And then they want to criticize him for not being available to them. I find that a little bit ... you know, maybe they should just grow up."

There you have it.

