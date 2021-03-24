Tori Spelling wishes she slept with Ryan Seacrest in 2000: 'I could be a Kardashian right now'

Tori Spelling has some regrets about her Beverly Hills, 90210 days. Specifically, that she didn't sleep with Ryan Seacrest when he appeared on the show.

Spelling made the revelation on Tuesday's episode of E!'s Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump where she was asked, "Which celebrity should you have slept with that you didn't?"

"Ryan Seacrest," the 47-year-old actress replied, per Us Weekly. "It was when he first started."

The Live With Kelly & Ryan star played a game show host on an episode in 2000. Spelling and Seacrest actually appeared in the scene together.

Tori Spelling wishes she slept with Ryan Seacrest when he appeared on 90210. (Photo: Getty Images)

"I didn't know, I was on 90210 and I was like, 'Oh, whatever,'" Spelling recalled thinking. "I would've been dating up!"

Reality star Jeff Lewis was also a guest on Lisa Vanderpump's show and he joked to Spelling that she "would not be worrying about money" if she was with Seacrest today.

"I could be a Kardashian right now," Spelling replied.

Seacrest, 46, confessed before he was a big 90210 fan, joking about his "short" role during the show's final season.

"I was very excited to get that role because when I was a kid in high school, I just wanted to meet Jason Priestley — Brandon Walsh — he was the guy I looked up to," Seacrest told Kelly Ripa in 2017. "Part of the reason I moved to L.A. was because I watched Beverly Hills, 90210 and thought the world was just like that. It's not."

The American Idol host hasn't weighed in (yet) on what he thinks of Spelling's revelation.



