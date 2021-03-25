Chrissy Teigen confirms she quit Twitter — with a parting message to QAnon trolls

After 10 years on Twitter, a platform that helped make her a megastar, Chrissy Teigen has had enough. The Cravings author, 35, confirmed she deactivated her account after tweeting she was leaving the social media site.

"The platform no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively, so with that I bid you adieu," the model wrote on Instagram on Thursday. Teigen, who had over 13 million followers, made a point to say "that this is absolutely NOT Twitter's fault."

"I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying, any honestly, it’s not the bullying!! You guys have no idea how much they've reached out and worked with my team and me personally," she added.

Chrissy Teigen deactivated her Twitter account after years of harassment. (Photo: Getty Images)

Twitter has come under fire for years for not doing enough to stop online abuse. Teigen has been a critic in the past as she has been the target of QAnon trolls.

"It's not the platform. It’s not the 'bullying.' And it's not the trolls," Teigen continued on Instagram. "I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren't gonna like me. I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over. Someone can't read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones."

Teigen had a parting message to those Q Anon trolls: "And to the Q anon people who think I'm in Guantanamo Bay right now, lol. I saw 'Q: into the storm' and saw what I'm working with here. And I, lol, I no longer care. Don't flatter yourselves."

Teigen's relationship with social media is a complex one. The television personality's openness has helped connect her to people all over the world, especially women when she candidly shared her heartbreak over suffering a pregnancy loss last year. But not all reactions were kind.

Story continues

This week, Teigen's new business venture with Kris Jenner was slammed by some on Twitter. She was criticized as "tone-deaf" for the upcoming plant-based cleaning product line amid the pandemic. The cookbook author engaged with some negative commenters on Wednesday before announcing her intent to quit the platform in a series of tweets.

"Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends," the model wrote on. “But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something."

Teigen added, "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not. My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn't sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!"

Teigen's Instagram remains active.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: