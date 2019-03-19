See Mama June's snarling mug shot from crack cocaine arrest

June “Mama June” Shannon’s mug shot has been revealed, nearly one week after her arrest. In her booking photo, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star appears out of it, sneering with her eyes looking down.

Shannon and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, were arrested last Wednesday for the alleged possession of crack cocaine. Cops were called to an Alabama gas station after a reported domestic incident between the two, and upon arrival, police say, they discovered substances on both of them.

On Monday, the reality TV star and mother of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the Blast, officials noted the paraphernalia showed evidence of crack cocaine residue and was determined to be recently used. Shannon faces up to a year in jail on the felony drug charge.

Doak, who was also arrested for domestic violence and harassment, allegedly threatened to kill Shannon during their dispute and was ordered by the court to stay away from her after the incident. However, the pair seemingly ignored the mandate, as they were photographed at a casino together over the weekend. They have been dating for around three years.

Mama June made her reality TV debut in 2012 on TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras alongside Honey Boo Boo, who was 6 at the time. That same year, the network quickly green-lit their own spinoff series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. The show was axed in 2014 after Mama June supposedly became romantically involved with Mark McDaniel, a convicted child molester who served 10 years on charges that he assaulted one of her relatives. She is currently starring in WE’s Mama June: From Not to Hot — Season 3 premiered on Friday. Mama June live-tweeted the episode, but made no mention of her arrest. But she did give a special shout-out to her boyfriend.

“And yes the most outrageous moment is me getting [Geno] to possibly marry me so we’re going to see what happens this season so let’s get to watching now,” she tweeted, adding he’s “very sweet.”

I have to say so very sweet what geno said yeah it is not an engagement but hey if you do a promise then hey I can get another ring out of it LOL — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) March 16, 2019

Mama June’s family purportedly blames Doak for her downward spiral.

