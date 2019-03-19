Kristoff St. John's cause of death revealed

Kristoff St. John‘s cause of death was accidental from a combination of alcohol abuse and heart disease.

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office’s findings, the Young and the Restless star, 52, died from hypertrophic heart disease, but investigators noted that his heart muscle had “myocardial bridging,” and showed signs of alcohol abuse.

The beloved soap star, who spent nearly three decades on daytime TV, was declared dead on Feb. 3 after first responders were called to his Woodland Hills, Calif., home for a possible alcohol overdose. After an autopsy was performed and toxicology tests requested, his body was released and buried next to his son, Julian.

St. John, who played Neil Winters on the CBS show, had reportedly been getting treatment for depression at UCLA Medical Center in the weeks before he had died, according to TMZ. Those who knew and loved him — including his first wife, boxer Mia St. John — said that he never recovered after his son’s 2014 death in a mental health facility. The same website reported that St. John was hospitalized in 2017, around the anniversary of Julian’s death, after threatening self-harm.

St. John was survived by two children, Paris (also with Mia) and Lola (with second wife Allana Nadal), as well as his fiancée, Russian model Kseniya Mikhaleva.

While there was a brief tribute to St. John on Y&R soon after he died (it wasn’t well-received), a bigger event is planned for April 25 and 26, Entertainment Weekly reported Monday, and it involves Shemar Moore and Victoria Rowell. Moore will reprise his role as Neil’s brother Malcom for the tribute, which will address the character’s death. Rowell and Mishael Morgan, who both played love interests, will appear as themselves on the second day of the tribute, which will see current and past cast members sharing stories about St. John along with clips of his most memorable moments.

St. John won two Emmys during his tenure on the soap and had a huge fan following.

