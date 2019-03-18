Mama June Officially Charged Over Crack Cocaine Arrest, Faces 1-Year in Jail

Mama June may be taping the next season of her reality show behind bars, because she is facing hard time after getting arrested for the alleged possession of crack cocaine.

Officials in Macon County, Alabama tell The Blast the reality star was charged Monday morning over an arrest that occurred last Wednesday following an alleged domestic dispute between the star and boyfriend, Geno Doak.

We’re told Shannon was charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia. The controlled substance is listed as crack cocaine, and the paraphernalia was noted by officials as showing evidence of crack cocaine residue, and was determined to be recently used.

We’re told the reality star faces up to 1-year in jail on the felony drug charge, and a date for her arraignment has not been set. Meanwhile, the newest season of Shannon’s reality show, “Mama June: From Not to Hot” premiered last Friday on WEtv.

The network has not yet commented on their relationship with Shannon, or the future of her reality show.

