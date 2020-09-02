Salma Hayek rocks a bold yellow ensemble in birthday photos: 'Grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years'

Salma Hayek is 54 and fabulous.

On Wednesday, her birthday, the actress shared some glamour shots of herself in a bright yellow, impossible-to-miss ensemble. The bathing suit top featured a low-cut neckline with cutouts by her hips; the skirt was flowing with a tie at the waist.

The Frida beauty, a mom of one, had her hair up and a red lip for the photos, taken in an exotic seaside locale. She’s been on an extended vacation with her billionaire businessman husband, François-Henri Pinault, in Greece.

“I am very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years,” wrote the actress.

She thanked everyone for “the birthday wishes,” giving special praise to fans who created a special Instagram account (@salmahappybirthday) in honor of her special day, noting, “What a gift!”

Hayek was showered with positive vibes by commenters, with many remarking on her sunshiny style. “You don’t look a day over 25,” wrote one person. Another posted, “You get more amazing with each passing year! Incredible!”

Several of her celebrity friends, including Kate Hudson and Orlando Bloom, posted birthday wishes.

Hayek was looking forward to her birthday. The day before she posted another series of bathing suit photos, noting, “By the way, this is not a Throwback Thursday!” about her killer curves.

During the trip she’s posted other swimsuit shots as well — including bikinis — and it’s clear she’s been enjoying herself.

In fact, she’s been having a plate-smashing good time on the trip, along with her husband and 12-year-old daughter, Valentina Pinault.

Despite her body confidence in all these photos, Hayek has admitted that she can be hard on herself.

“When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time,” she told People magazine earlier this year. “I used to criticize myself so much. Now when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in 10 years.”

In that same interview, she talked about making pandemic goals for herself related to exercise, But she quickly realized she was putting too much pressure on herself during an already high-pressure time. So instead, she made a point to find beauty in simple moments while quarantining at her London home.

“I actually have time to stare at my husband and daughter as they’re sleeping and I love it,” she said.

