Emma Roberts confirms pregnancy in photos with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, reveals baby's gender

Emma Roberts is confirming those pregnancy rumors.

The American Horror Show actress, 29, shared a series of photos showing her pregnancy belly as she sat alongside boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, 35. She captioned the photos, “Me ... and my two favorite guys,” along with two blue emoji hearts, indicating they are expecting a baby boy.

Fans of the couple, first publicly linked in March 2019, congratulated them on the news. New mom Lea Michele, who appeared in Scream Queens with Roberts, wrote, “You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together.” Kaley Cuoco wrote, “Congratulations!!!!! So sweet!!” And Chelsea Handler added, "Somebody made a baby!"

Meanwhile, Roberts’s aunt, Julia Roberts, celebrated the impending new addition to their family, commenting "Love you" with a kiss emoji.

Rumors first circulated that the couple, were expecting back in June, but neither Roberts nor Friday Night Lights actor Hedlund addressed them.

Roberts was previously in a longtime, on-again, off-again relationship with her frequent co-star Evan Peters, to whom she was engaged. She was also linked to Hayden Christensen. Hedlund, for his part, previously dated Kirsten Dunst from 2011 to 2016.

