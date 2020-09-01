Kanye West says Kim Kardashian made him see 'this is a soul' when they were considering abortion

However Kanye West smoothed over his recent marital issues with Kim Kardashian, it apparently didn’t preclude him from continuing to publicly discuss how they almost aborted their now-7-year-old daughter, North West.

The first part of the rapper’s interview on Nick Cannon’s Cannon's Class aired Tuesday and he spoke much more about his pro-life stance, a platform of his puttering presidential campaign. And while his personal comments about North at a S.C. campaign event almost triggered the couple to divorce, he shared new details about how they nearly terminated the pregnancy.

“The abortion culture teaches that the child isn’t a real soul,” said West, who suggested that was his mindset when Kardashian called him in 2012 crying and screaming after discovering she was pregnant with their first child. “It was my wife that said: ‘This is a soul.’”

He continued, “The scariest thing is she had the [abortion] pills... She had the pills in her hand,” putting them down when West had an epiphany due to his blinking computer screen.

While West didn’t discuss Kardashian’s reaction to him sharing the abortion story with the world, but he did say, “My father made me apologize to him for bringing [it] up publicly,” as West also said during his infamous speech that his dad, Ray West, encouraged his mother, Donda, to abort him.

West slammed criticism he said he received for crying while revealing the personal abortion stories at the campaign even. He said those tears — and stories — have led to women opting not to terminate pregnancies.

“For anyone who wants to tear me down for crying, realize that because of South Carolina, there are people who have decided to have the child because they connected [to my story],” he said, not citing any evidence to prove his point.

View photos Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok) More

He added, “If they were on the fence about it... They never saw anyone in my position take that position and say: ‘Look at this. This is a 7-year-old right here and she might have never made it here.’”

West spoke more about those tears, saying that as someone as accomplished as he is (which he noted several times throughout the interview), he’s still “sensitive enough to cry at the idea of aborting my daughter.” He’s not someone who would “put on a front,” he said.

West devoted a large chunk of the interview to what he called the “Black genocide that is abortion,” at times reading stats off his phone about how “over 1,000 Black babies are aborted every day” and how “over 22 million, 500,000 Black people” have been aborted over the last 50 years, things he’s said before. He said it was “strategically” and “on purpose,” as a way to cull the Black population.

He also again slammed Planned Parenthood, an organization that he said “was set up and placed in minority communities to kill Black people,” and its admittedly controversial founder, Margaret Sanger, who he called an “avowed racist.”

West also spoke of “backlash” he faced for tweeting an image of a 24-week-old fetus, saying, “I was trying to appeal to humanity, but we can see in this world by the reaction people had to me crying that there is no humanity.”

West didn’t speak any more about Kardashian or their headline-making troubles, though that could come in part two of the interview. He did say acknowledge, however, that “Now I live in Wyoming,” while his wife and kids are based in L.A. At one point he told a story about North West calling him when they’re apart for weeks at a time saying she missed him, but he said emphatically, “Family is just the key to the world — period.”

