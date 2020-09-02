'Black Panther' actress Letitia Wright shares heartbreaking Chadwick Boseman tribute: 'My brother, an angel on earth, departed'

Letitia Wright is embraced by Chadwick Boseman after winning Outstanding Breakthrough Performance for her role in Black Panther at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Black Panther actress Letitia Wright wishes she got to say goodbye to Chadwick Boseman.

On Tuesday, Wright posted a nearly six-minute video to Instagram which she dedicated to “my brother,” as they played siblings in the Marvel superhero film. Along with beautiful nature images and soft music, she shared a powerful spoken word poem in which she reflected on the death of her friend, from colon cancer on Friday, saying, "I wish I got to say goodbye."

“It is written, there is nothing new under the sun. But the sun stood still that morning, refusing to shine,” Wright said as the video began.

“Dark clouds surrounding, confusion setting in,” she continued. “Tears flowing, rivers so deep. I didn't know this is what I was waking up to — my brother, an angel on earth, departed. A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.”

Wright said, “Words can't describe how I feel — how we all feel — that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality. I wish I got to say goodbye.”

Like other Boseman intimates, Wright had no idea that he was battling cancer, which his family revealed publicly upon his death, after being diagnosed with in 2016.

“I messaged you a couple times and I thought you were just busy,” she said. “I didn’t know you were dealing with so much. Against all of the odds, you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you.”

Wright also spoke of their first meeting, prior to filming 2018’s Black Panther, as photos of them together flashed on the screen. She played Shuri, King T'Challa's younger sister.

“God told me you are my brother and I am to love you as such,” she recalled. “And I always did. And I always will.”

The star said she is left searching old messages from him and notes they exchanged to feel connected.

"I thought we had more time, and many more years to come,” she said. “I thought this would be forever. This hurts.”

"I'm trusting God to heal all wounds. It is also written that all things are made new. There is light in the darkness. Streams of living water flow, giving new life,” she said as it ended. “And all that’s left now is for us to allow all the seeds you've planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful. You’re forever in my heart.”

Wright is among Boseman’s many Black Panther co-stars who have paid tribute to him, also including Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker and Danai Gurira.

Boseman’s death, announced last Friday evening, shocked Hollywood as he kept his cancer battle private, amid surgeries and therapy, while continuing to make films.

