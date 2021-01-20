Salma Hayek, 54, meditates in tiny black bikini: 'We need to keep our cool'

Salma Hayek continues to live her best life in 2021.

The 54-year-old actress shared yet another bikini photo on Tuesday. Posing both in and out of the water beachside, apparently finding zen in both places, she wrote, “We need to keep our cool.”

The Mexican actress and producer wore a black string bikini for the meditation Instagram shoot — and her followers couldn’t get enough. One commenter wrote, “I want to be you when I grow up — or now.” Another put, “You’re rocking 2021 so far girl.” And yet another posted, “Damn woman! 🔥🔥🔥 and you're in your mid 50s. Wow!”

Hayek has been rocking 2021, ringing in the new year on a beach vacation, while sharing several swimsuit pix along the way. Over the weekend, she also celebrated 17 million Instagram photos by posting a photo of herself in an eye-popping green dress that put her curves on display.

Hayek — a mom to one, 13-year-old daughter Valentina Pinault, with husband billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault — recently opened up about her meditation practice, saying she starts by thinking about Lakshmi the goddess of wealth, fortune, power, luxury, beauty.

“Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty,” Hayek wrote.

And instead of intense workouts, Hayek — who has three movies coming out this year — said she opts to sleep in a little later and then do a form of restorative yoga all day in which she was taught to “hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long. So even when you brush your teeth, you’re working the muscles.”

Whatever it is, it’s clearly working.

