Salma Hayek, 54, kicks off 2021 with smoldering bikini photo

Salma Hayek, pictured in February, dazzles in brown bikini during getaway. (Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Salma Hayek has started 2021 with a splash.

The 54-year-old actress shared another bikini shot from her extended New Year’s vacation and it certainly has people talking.

“50+ and still breaking hearts, eh?” wrote one commenter on the Instagram photo. Another put, “Gorgeous! 2021 looking great already!” And yet another called the Mexican beauty, “The most beautiful woman in this world.”

In the photo, Hayek rocked a brown halterneck bikini with red lining, which accentuated her tiny waist and curves, as she stood at the water’s edge. A necklace disappeared into her décolletage. She had her hair up and tortoise shell sunglasses.

In just 14 hours, the photo is nearing 1.7 million likes. For reference, another smoldering bikini photo she shared last week has 1.3 million likes.

Hayek, who has one daughter, Valentina Pinault, 13, with her billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault, recently opened up about her fitness regimen, saying that if she has a choice between getting up to exercise or sleeping in, she chooses the latter.

“Some people have the discipline to exercise in the morning, and I didn’t develop that,” she told People magazine in December.

In fact, she said she rarely hits the gym at all because she’s working, including starring in 2020’s Like a Boss and executive-producing Netflix’s Monarca. She has three other movies scheduled to be released in 2021.

“I don’t have time to exercise. I am working. I’ve had some 20-hour days,” she said, adding that her secret is working “with a woman in London,” where she is based these days, “who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long. So even when you brush your teeth, you’re working the muscles.”

She said it’s a form of restorative yoga, explaining, “She taught me to tone [my muscles] without clenching them. You relax them and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. If you’re aware of your body, you’d be surprised by the effect it can have.”

