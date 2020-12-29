Salma Hayek, 54, wows in purple bikini during year-end getaway: 'Do you ever age?'

Greetings from paradise! Salma Hayek shares some new bikini snaps from her end-of-the-year vacation. (Screenshot: Salma Hayek via Instagram)

Salma Hayek is ending 2020 with sand beneath her toes.

The Frieda star, who recently turned 54, shared a virtual postcard with her nearly 17 million Instagram followers from an incredible, but undisclosed, beach locale. She posed in a plunging purple bikini, which showed off her famous body, and matching kaftan.

“Last days of 2020,” wrote the Monarca producer, who is no stranger to sharing a bathing suit photo. “Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature.”

Needless to say, the snapshots got the attention of followers. “Do you ever age?” asked one. Others commented, “Ever so beautiful and amazing,” “Still looks so young” and simply, “That’s insane.”

The Mexican beauty, who has been married to billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault since 2009, has spent much of the pandemic quarantining with her family, including 13-year-old daughter Valentina Pinault, at their London home. However, they spent the holidays in her husband’s native France, along with their pet owl, Kering, named for her husband’s luxury good business.

While the pandemic has curtailed travel plans for many, she also enjoyed an extended stay in Greece for her 54th birthday. During that glamorous getaway, she shared several more swimsuit photos, describing herself as “very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years.”

