Amy Schumer takes a dig at Hilaria Baldwin's accent controversy as stepdaughter Ireland calls critics 'pathetic'

Hilaria Baldwin is done — for now — responding to accusations that she’s been faking her Spanish heritage and accent, but others are weighing in on the saga.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin on the red carpet together in March. (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

After Alec Baldwin defended his yoga instructor wife, his adult daughter from his first marriage, Ireland Baldwin, followed suit. Meanwhile, comedian Amy Schumer, who had been in a back-and-forth with Hilaria prior to the accent allegations, also weighed in on the controversy, stirring the pot.

Schumer mocked Baldwin's Spanish affectations. (Photo: Instagram)

Ireland, whose mom is Kim Basinger, used Instagram Stories to call her 36-year-old stepmom’s critics “pathetic” and “sad.”

“It’s so pathetic that anyone would want to play detective and dig that deep into someone’s life they don’t know anything about, don’t know how they were raised, don’t know who they were actually raised by,” Ireland, 25, said, adding, “the last thing we really need to do is start s*** and gossip about something is just so, so stupid. And about someone that no one really knows.”

Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria Baldwin and eldest daughter Ireland Baldwin, from his first marriage to Kim Basinger, in 2014. (Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

Ireland didn’t clear up any of the questions surrounding Hilaria’s background — Hilaria admitted on Sunday that she is “a white girl” who was “born in Boston” despite her own bio claiming she was born in Spain —only saying, “She’s a caring person who has always respected my relationship with my dad and I have a great relationship with her."

As for those claiming she should be mad because her inheritance has gotten smaller now that Hilaria has given birth to five children with Alec, Ireland said, “I’m not worried about my inheritance because I’m going to take good care of me. But thank you so much for your suggestion.”

(Screenshot: Instagram)

Ireland also showed support on Hilaria’s latest post, writing, “I wish people had the chance to know you and know your story the way that I do rather than from a fabricated nine-hour-long Instagram Story,” she wrote. “I think you are an incredible mom and an inspiration. I know what it’s like to have a really awful piece of s*** woman in your place trying to be my stepmom ... And I thank God often that the stars aligned and I wound up with a stepmom like you.”

She cryptically added that she “had the best time of my life dancing with your chosen family that flew all the way here from Spain to party at your wedding.” It’s unclear if Ireland was saying Hilaria (real name: Hillary Hayward-Thomas) doesn’t consider her American parents, Dr. Kathryn Hayward and David Thomas Jr., who relocated to Mallorca, Spain in 2011, after Hilaria had started dating her Hollywood star husband, her “chosen family.”

(Screenshot: Instagram)

Ireland ended her comment with, “I love you and I find it really sad that people have the time that they do to play detective and make up a lot of lies and fabricate a lot of truths to fit a story.

“I’m sorry that people are giving you such a hard time during a time that is already so f***ing difficult for everyone in this world coping with the realities of COVID and being without family over the holidays and even losing family during the holidays due to this madness … I know who you are and I know what you are not and I’m lucky to know you for who you truly are.”

She also jokingly referenced the inheritance, writing, “When I’m worth $900 billion. I will definitely give you and the kids and maybe my dad a little bit.”

Meanwhile, Schumer — who had a back-and-forth with Hilaria last week after the comedian made fun of an underwear photo the yogi posted — stirred the pot by posting a photo of herself in an oversized sun hat. The caption was more than a wink at Hilaria’s drama: “I get it. I went to Spain a couple of times and loved it too.”

Schumer also added a cucumber emoji, which has factored into the saga. An old video of Hilaria struggling to remember the word for “cucumber” in English, despite her childhood in Massachusetts, was resurfaced as her heritage was questioned.

This Hilaria Baldwin cucumber video..... pic.twitter.com/08hR6qAHfr — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) December 27, 2020

The comments blew up in Schumer’s post, which she has since deleted. Emily Ratajkowski wrote, “Thank you,” followed by, “That cucumber emoji really hits.”

Actress Karen Pittman wrote, “Aaaaaammmmmyyyyy!!!” to which Schumer replied, “Too soon?”

Meanwhile, Alec posted a long video defending Hilaria on Sunday, while not clarifying any of the discrepancies, and on Monday he posted a quote from Mark Twain about a lie.

The internet has been buzzing about Hilaria’s background for some time now, but after she posted a video last week responding to Schumer’s initial joke, people questioned where her Spanish accent went. Her own bio claims she was born in Mallorca, Spain, among other discrepancies.

You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

Hilaria addressed some of the drama — outlined in a Twitter post that went viral — on Sunday in two videos. She said, “I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA.”

That was also when she made the “white girl” comment, saying, “Yes, I am a white girl ... Europe has a lot of white people in there. My family is white. Ethnically, I am a mix of many many many things. Culturally, I grew up with two cultures. So it’s really as simple as that.”

Hilaria attended high school at the private Cambridge School of Weston, where she was a Latin ballroom dancer, and apparently visited Spain for vacations during her childhood, sharing two photos of her in Spain on social media on Sunday. She went on to attend New York University, then was a co-founder at Yoga Vida in the city in 2011 when she met Alec. They married the following year and have five children.

Her parents moved to Mallorca in 2011 — and it is also where her brother now lives.

