Hilaria Baldwin stands up to body shamers after Amy Schumer uses her photo as a joke

Hilaria Baldwin, pictured in March, calls out "body-shaming." (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Hilaria Baldwin is not here for body shaming, no matter whom it’s directed at.

The Living Clearly Method author, who gave birth to her fifth child with Alec Baldwin three months ago, shared a video Tuesday defending herself from criticism after a postpartum photo she shared — wearing only lingerie while holding 3-month-old son, Eduardo — went viral. That was thanks to Amy Schumer, who reposted it jokingly, pretending it was a photo of herself. Schumer has since apologized, but Baldwin made it clear she wasn’t upset with the comedian’s joke, just the aftermath, which saw people saying Baldwin didn’t represent what “real moms” look like after pregnancy.

"I've posted a million photos like that in the past,” Baldwin, 36, said in the Instagram video. “So I didn't think it was going to be a big deal. Ended up being a big deal."

While Baldwin said she didn’t really “understand [the joke] very well,” generally “I love jokes. I love making fun of myself. I love when other people make fun of me. What is the point in living life if you're not laughing? You guys all know I make fun of my husband all the time and if you're gonna dish it out, you better be able to accept it back."

However, she said things began to “spiral out of control,” from Schumer’s post — which saw the I Feel Pretty star reposting the photo with the caption, "Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year” — to people “body shaming” her for being an unrealistic representation of a mom.

"Now, does it hurt my feelings if some people are out there — who I don't even know — are critiquing why I might post a photo and if I looked differently would I have posted the photo?” Baldwin wondered. “I sure hope so. Because I love looking at photos supporting our bodies, our temple that we live in 24/7. I love it. Doesn't matter what you look like, I love it. If you're honoring yourself if you're loving yourself, I love it."

She said the problem is when people start to “put down people’s shapes.”

Hilaria previously reshared Schumer's joke, saying she didn't get it but going with it. (Screenshot: Hilaria Baldwin via Instagram)

“If you're doing body inclusivity, that's body inclusivity for all,” Baldwin continued."There's a whole thing like, 'Oh, moms don't look like that.’ Some moms do. This mom does. And I am included in the inclusivity."

Baldwin, a yoga instructor, said she loves to exercise and gets in her workouts whenever she can “because it makes me feel good.” Recent videos she’s shared showed her hiking with Carmen, 7; Rafael, 5; Leonardo, 4; and Romeo, 2 and Edu while another showed her on exercise equipment while her kids played inside.

“This is what I look like,” she said. “I come from smaller people. I have been a fitness person my entire life. And there you go. Period. End of story. There is no need I need to apologize for that. Just as there’s no need that anyone else needs to apologize for what they look and their life story… Body inclusivity, that means everybody. Every shape and size — everything.”

In a subsequent story, she said to make it “very clear,” she didn’t think Schumer was “making fun of me.” Nonetheless, the comedian apologized in the comments and deleted her post that led to it.

(Screenshot: Hilaria Baldwin via Instagram)

Baldwin welcomed baby Eduardo in September after back-to-back miscarriages. Through each pregnancy, she has documented her pregnancy and postpartum body on social media, and has not been immune to criticism.

